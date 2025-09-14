Should India Play Arshdeep Singh Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Clash? Ravichandran Ashwin Gives His Bold Take

Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm fast bowler, is a key member for India but he was surprisingly left out of the playing XI for their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener against UAE on September 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won by 9 wickets.

After their thumping win over UAE, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the 6th match of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14, Sunday and the team is unlikely to make any changes, meaning Arshdeep may sit out again. This decision prioritizes batting depth and spin options on UAE's typically slow, turning pitches.

However, the question of whether India should play Arshdeep against Pakistan remains a hot debate among fans, experts, and former players like Ravichandran Ashwin, who has criticized the snub.



ALSO READ: 7 Players With Most Wickets In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Hardik Pandya On Top, Bhuvneshwar Kumar At 2nd, Naseem Shah At...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Arshdeep Singh's Inclusion In India's Playing XI

Former Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Arshdeep Singh's inclusion in India’s Playing XI at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Notably, India preferred three spinners - Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel - alongside a single frontline pacer in Jasprit Bumrah against UAE. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube played as fast-bowling all-rounders.

"Arshdeep deserves a place in the playing XI. If you can lock Shubman Gill as opener, Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4 and Jasprit Bumrah at No. 11, then why can’t the best T20 bowler also be guaranteed a spot? These decisions have always bothered me," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Arshdeep Singh's T20I Record And His Recent Performance

Notably, Arshdeep has a fantastic record in T20I cricket. He has 63 T20I matches and taken 99 wickets, needing just one more to become the first Indian bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets

"Many of these decisions are made by batters who have never bowled a ball in their life. Bowlers have spent years perfecting their craft, yet their confidence is affected when they are consistently left out. Arshdeep is in peak form, performing well in the IPL and international cricket. He won’t get these years back," Ashwin said further.

The 38-year-old spinner, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, also highlighted the importance of bowlers in T20 cricket.

"If a player has talent, he deserves to play. Sitting out just because he isn’t a batter is not fair. In T20 cricket, a strong four-over spell can decide the match. Bowlers must be proud of their craft and not accept being sidelined quietly," said Ashwin.