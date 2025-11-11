Should KKR Release Venkatesh Iyer Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction? Aaron Finch Gives Bold Verdict

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has weighed in on three times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retention strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

In a recent discussion on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar, Finch delivered a clear verdict on Venkatesh Iyer, who was picked by KKR for a whopping Rs. 23.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Venkatesh failed to deliver for KKR, scoring just 142 runs in 11 matches at a low average 20.28 during the IPL 2025 season.

Notably, the three-time champions KKR only had Rs. 0.05 crore remaining in their purse when they concluded the auction last year, and would want to free up a handful of funds when they head to the upcoming auction.



Aaron Finch Gives His Verdict On Venkatesh Iyer

Former Australian opener Aaron Finch has advised the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to not spend Rs. 23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer and suggested the franchise to consider releasing India all-rounder and repurchasing him at a 'reasonable price' in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

"Paying 23.75 crore is too high for a player like Venkatesh Iyer, who has been used out of position as a middle-order batter without utilising his bowling," said Finch on JioStar.

"While Venkatesh Iyer has been a match-winner for KKR, being their top scorer in 2021 and helping them lift the trophy in 2024, his inconsistent role and high price tag don’t align. KKR should consider releasing him to free up funds and potentially buy him back at a more reasonable price that matches his current role in the team," he added.

Matthew Hayden On Mumbai Indians' Retention

Meanwhile, former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden believes that the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians has a balanced XI and will face a challenge while taking a call on releasing and retaining the players.

Notably, Mumbai Indians put up some terrific performances last season, and their comeback in the tournament was one to remember. After losing their first four matches, the team went on to make the playoffs before being eliminated in the knockout games.

"The Mumbai Indians have a very balanced playing eleven, but they face some tough decisions. Trent Boult has been exceptional, taking 22 wickets last season and making a strong impact in the powerplay," Hayden said.

"However, with his 12.5 crore price tag, the management might consider releasing him to potentially buy him back at a lower price. This move could free up funds to strengthen other areas of their squad while maintaining their core balance," he added.