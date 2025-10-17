Should Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Play 2027 ODI World Cup? Ex-India Spinner Says THIS Ahead Of Australia Tour

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra said he wishes to see batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, but emphasised that consistent performance and fitness will be key to their selection for the mega event.

The upcoming series against Australia, starting in Perth on Sunday, marks the return of the veteran batting stalwarts to international cricket after more than seven months. Both last featured internationally in India’s triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy in March.

“I see India winning this series over Australia. I am a 100 percent Indian team supporter, and I want India to win the series. The performances have been going great. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's experience is also there, and I think this is a positive thing for the Indian team.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“They are seniors, but I want them to perform well for the Indian team for as long as possible. I want them to be in the World Cup as well. When there is pressure in the World Cup, the young players get a lot of support from their experienced players,” Mishra told IANS in an exclusive conversation on the sidelines of MM Dialogues 2.0 in Gurugram on Friday.

He further spoke about how the longevity of Rohit and Virat in ODIs will depend on fitness and consistent performances. “I said this before that I want to see them play there. But for that, they will have to perform continuously. Everyone knows how important fitness is for the Indian team. They will have to be fit and perform well. But it is good for them as well. If they go and play matches after this series or play domestic matches, it is good for them as well as for the Indian team.”

“Being in the World Cup depends on their performance. Of course, it does - these people have made the rule that whoever performs will be on the team. There is no doubt that you are a senior, but performance matters a lot these days. It depends on how match-fit you are. I want them to go and play.”

“The most important thing is that you keep talking to them. It is important for everyone, as you can see the same result when you talk to them. The more you talk to them, the clearer their mind will be. They will know what their responsibilities are and what they have to do,” elaborated Mishra.

Asked about the challenges of playing just one format, Mishra felt the clarity of being in one format could help both players focus better. “I think they will focus better, as they know that they have to play in the same format. They know how to play, and moreover, the pressure is less. They are not playing in two formats. They have to play in one format and perform at one place.”

“They know where they have to bat and which bowler they have to play against. They have the experience, but they have to be match fit. As I said earlier, you have to be at a certain level to play for an Indian team.”

“All of them are doing it. But the most important thing for them, whether they perform or not, is to be match fit and play in the domestic circuit. It's good for them, I've said it before, and I'm saying it again, it's good for the team too.”

Mishra added that the presence of senior players like Rohit and Kohli will be crucial for Shubman Gill’s growth as captain in ODIs. “Gill has handled everything very well in his captaincy stint so far. He is leading from the front and has shown that. The best thing is that he is enjoying it. He is communicating with all the players. Since he has been a captain, he is performing well.”

“As a youngster, there is no pressure on him to be a captain, and he is performing well for the Indian team. I hope that, as the captain, along with the senior players, you perform well for the Indian team. When a big series comes, it's good for the team to have their (Rohit and Virat) experiences. It's good for the team, and for them too, because the youngsters will be on the right track. Plus, it will be a good thing for Shubman too in being the captain.”

“Both of them are players who are always ready to help. It's not like they'll show their ego, or they'll say that they don't want to play, and would try to put them down. Instead, they're very supportive, especially Rohit. I've never seen Rohit's attitude around, never supporting any youngsters or anything like that. It's always been a positive support for both of them, and I think it will be very beneficial for Shubman Gill.”

“It will be very beneficial for the team to benefit from Kohli also, because when the senior is there during pressure time, he tells the players how to play when the wicket is down, when to play shots, and when to play aggressively. So I think it will be very beneficial for the team, but I would also like them to perform well together because it will be very good for the Indian team if they both perform,” he concluded.