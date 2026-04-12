Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be fast-tracked to Team India? IPL chairman Arun Dhumal gives bold take after Anil Kumble's advice

The meteoric rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting prodigy, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals (RR) has ignited one of the most intense selection debates in recent Indian cricket history.

Vaibhav, who has taken the IPL 2026 by storm, dismantled the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) attack with a breathtaking 78 off 26 balls, to power RR to a comfortable win and claim the Orange Cap on Friday.

His fearless stroke play at the top of the order has not only led Rajasthan Royals to four back to back wins but also ignited a national debate among fans, experts, and officials: Is it time for the BCCI to fast-track this prodigy into the senior India setup?



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Arun Dhumal's Bold Take On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has also thrown his weight firmly behind the idea of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's elevation to the senior Indian cricket team.

Dhumal lauded Sooryavanshi, saying that the teenager has the potential to become India’s youngest-ever international debutant. However, he clarified that he is not advocating for an immediate call-up, even as he termed the youngster a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for selectors.

IPL chairman acknowledged that while the senior national team is currently spoiled for choice for the opening slot, considering the talents like Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson, the 15-year-old batter represents a unique case.

"I know there isn’t really a slot available in the opening position right now, considering the kind of talent we have - players like Abhishek, Jaiswal, and Sanju are all performing very well. But at just 15 years of age, I personally feel he (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) has the potential to become the youngest debutant for India. I’m not pushing for his inclusion, but this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the selectors to consider picking such a young talent," Dhumal told IANS.

Before facing RCB bowlers, Sooryavanshi had also taken on India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, smashing him for two sixes in an over - including one off the very first ball he faced - during RR's victory over the Mumbai Indians.

Anil Kumble’s Voice Of Reason

While the hype is at a fever pitch, legendary leg-spinner and former India captain Anil Kumble has offered a more measured perspective. Speaking at a recent event, Kumble drew parallels between the excitement surrounding Sooryavanshi and the early days of Sachin Tendulkar.

Kumble acknowledged Sooryavanshi’s brilliance but warned against putting undue pressure on a 15-year-old.

"When Sachin Tendulkar came onto the scene, every time he walked out as a 14 or 15-year-old, he was scoring hundreds. I am sure what we have seen of Vaibhav, he is certainly doing all the right things. At this point in time, it’s a bit of pressure on a lad to say, ‘look, I want you to play for India in two months’ time’," Kumble was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The 55-year-old Kumble stressed that talent like Vaibhav must be nurtured patiently.

"It may happen, it may not happen, but he has a wonderful time. Even 10 years later, he will still be 25. That’s the best part about someone doing so well as a 15-year-old," he said.

The former India head coach also highlighted that cricket offers different pathways to success.

"Some start at 15, some at 28, but they still have a role to play. For Vaibhav, it could be this year, next year or maybe a couple of years later. But the way he is batting, I am sure the selectors will be watching closely," said Kumble.

Will History Be Made?

If the BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar pick the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the senior Indian team, the teenager could shatter Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record (16 years, 205 days) to become India’s youngest representative on the world stage.