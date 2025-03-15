Should Varun Chakaravarthy Play Test Cricket After His Success In ODIs? Mystery Spinner Answers

India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who played a key role in Champions Trophy 2025 title win, has expressed his interest for Test cricket. Chakaravarthy also opened up on his limitations in the longest format of the game.

The 33-year-old spinner picked nine wickets in just three matches of the Champions Trophy 2025. He was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament just behind New Zealand pacer Matt Henry.

"I do (have an interest in Test cricket), but my bowling style doesn’t suit Test cricket. Mine is almost like medium pace. In Test cricket, you’ve to continuously bowl 20-30 overs. I can’t do that in my bowling," Varun said in a podcast with Gobinath on his YouTube channel.

"Since I bowl quick, the maximum I can bowl is 10-15 overs which is not suited for red ball. I am focusing on 20 overs and 50 overs white ball cricket for now," he added.

Varun, who plays for KKR in IPL, also mentioned that he has no regrets leaving pace bowling for spin.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu player started his cricketing career as a wicket-keeper. Thereafter, he was a fast bowler during his college days but an injury-induced decision of taking up spin bowling.

"No. That’s why I am here. I would’ve been stuck there had I bowled pace. There are so many pacers. Also, it doesn’t swing in Tamil Nadu wickets. They are spin-friendly wickets. So you can’t see many fast bowlers from Tamil Nadu. It is very rare," said Varun.

There is Balaji and Natarajan but there are many pacers in other states. I am happy that I left fast bowling. Even (Ravichandran) Ashwin became a spinner after leaving fast bowling. So I am happy," he added.

After producing match-winning performances for India in Champions Trophy 2025, Varun will now shift focus on IPL 2025, where his side KKR look to defend their title.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22.