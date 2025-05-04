‘Should’ve Converted A Few More’: Dhoni Takes Responsibility After Historic Double Defeat To RCB



Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history by defeating Chennai Super Kings twice in a single IPL season. Chasing a challenging target, CSK needed 15 runs off the last over, with Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. However, Yash Dayal held his nerve and delivered a clinical final over filled with accurate yorkers that broke Chennai’s momentum. Dhoni’s final flourish ended when he was trapped in front of the stumps by a low full toss, ending the hopes of a dramatic win.

Shivam Dube kept the fight alive by smashing a no-ball delivery for six, bringing the equation down to 6 off 3, but CSK ultimately fell one boundary short. Dayal, known for his death-over skills, executed a perfect low full toss to close the game in style.

After the loss, Dhoni took accountability, admitting he could have eased the pressure by converting more deliveries into runs.

"When I walked in, given the deliveries left and runs required, I should’ve put away a couple more shots to reduce the pressure. I take the blame," Dhoni said post-match.

In the first innings, RCB had slowed down after a solid platform set by Virat Kohli (62) and Jacob Bethell (55). But the final twist came when Romario Shepherd exploded in the death overs, smashing an unbeaten 53 off just 14 balls, the second-fastest IPL fifty, to power RCB to a formidable 213/5. Reflecting on Shepherd’s game-changing cameo, Dhoni acknowledged the West Indian’s clean hitting and stressed the importance of executing yorkers better.

“They started well, we pulled it back midway, but Shepherd was outstanding. Everything our bowlers threw at him, he managed to score off. We need to improve our yorker execution under pressure,” Dhoni noted.

He added that bowlers need to rely more on yorkers when batters are in rhythm and that low full tosses are the next best option if the perfect yorker isn’t working. He praised Matheesha Pathirana for having both the pace and bouncers to keep batters uncertain. Dhoni also touched on the modern batting tactics, suggesting that CSK’s players could benefit from practicing innovative shots like the paddle or scoop, especially when facing precise yorkers.

“When a bowler’s targeting yorkers, batters look to line them up. But not everyone’s comfortable with scoops or paddles. It’s something that comes naturally to some. For others, it requires practice. Jaddu, for instance, prefers hitting straight and plays to his strengths,” Dhoni explained. Despite the heartbreak, Dhoni praised 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, whose brilliant 94 off 48 balls nearly carried CSK to victory.

“He played exceptionally well. Batting was one of our concerns, but today the whole batting unit stepped up,” Dhoni said.

