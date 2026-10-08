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'Shouldn't be any questions around him': Cheteshwar Pujara backs under-fire Sanju Samson amid lean patch

In the first T20I against the West Indies in Lucknow, Samson's lean patch continued as he was dismissed for just 11. The low score adds to a concerning string of single-digit outings for Samson, whose recent Asian Games campaign yielded scores of 9, 7, and 2, respectively.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
'Shouldn't be any questions around him': Cheteshwar Pujara backs under-fire Sanju Samson amid lean patch
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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