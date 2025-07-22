Cricket fever has gripped Afghanistan once again as the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 returns with exciting action, promising to showcase the best of Afghan cricket talent. The T20 tournament kicked off on July 19 and will culminate in the grand final on August 1 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

What is the Shpageeza Cricket League?

The Shpageeza Cricket League is Afghanistan’s premier domestic T20 competition. Organised by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the tournament aims to develop and promote cricket in the country by providing a platform for both seasoned stars and young talents.

Now in its latest edition, the tournament has gained momentum over the years, often serving as a stepping stone for players to the national team.

Tournament Format and Venue

The 2025 edition features five regional teams, and all matches are being hosted at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul. Each team will play every other team twice in a double round-robin format, resulting in 20 group stage games. The top two teams at the end of the group phase will qualify directly for the final, to be held on Friday, August 1 at 12 PM local time (7:30 AM GMT).

Shpageeza Cricket League: All Teams

The five franchises in the league are:

- Amo Sharks

- Band-E-Amir Dragons

- Boost Defenders

- Mis Ainak Knights

- Speen Ghah Tigers

Each team is a blend of international stars and emerging players. The tournament is graced by Afghan cricket’s biggest names including:

Rashid Khan

Mohammad Shahzad

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Noor Ahmad

Fazal Haq Farooqi

The tournament opened with Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders on July 19, and every matchday features two fixtures — one at 9 AM local time and the next at 2 PM.

Where to Watch the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025?

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has entered a three-party broadcasting agreement with Chinar Media and Moby Group. As part of this deal, Moby Group will televise all matches live across Afghanistan.

In India

Cricket fans in India can watch all matches live through FanCode, where match and tournament passes are available for purchase. The digital platform offers high-definition streaming with in-depth match coverage and highlights.

Key Dates

Group Stage: July 19 to July 30

Final: August 1, 12 PM local time (7:30 AM GMT)

Daily Matches: 9 AM and 2 PM local time (4:30 AM and 9:30 AM GMT)

A Platform for the Future

The Shpageeza Cricket League continues to serve as a vital platform for Afghanistan’s cricketing future. With world-class players on display and talented youngsters looking to make a mark, fans can expect thrilling cricketing action over the next couple of weeks. Whether you're watching from Kabul or streaming from overseas, this tournament promises to deliver explosive cricket with national pride on the line.