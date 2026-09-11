India left-arm spinner Shree Charani scripted cricket history during the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, becoming the fastest Indian bowler to claim 50 wickets in Twenty20 Internationals across both men's and women's cricket.
The 22-year-old Shree reached the milestone in just her 29th match, surpassing the previous Indian record held by men's wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who achieved the feat in 30 games.
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Chasing a target of 150, Bangladesh were under mounting pressure to accelerate inside the powerplay. In the sixth over, Charani drew an aggressive stroke from opener Juairiya Ferdous with a delivery that drifted and spun sharply away.
Ferdous, attempting to swing across the line, could only muster a leading edge that flew toward wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who tracked back to take a clean catch.
Ferdous departed for 14 off 18 deliveries, handing Charani her historic 50th T20I wicket. Charani followed the dismissal with a maiden over, finishing the game with stellar figures of 1 for 14 in 4 overs and choking Bangladesh's chase in an eventual 40-run Indian victory.
Fastest Indian Bowlers To 50 T20I Wickets
Bowler Team Matches Taken
Shree Charani India Women 29
Kuldeep Yadav India Men 30
Varun Chakravarthy India Men 32
Arshdeep Singh India Men 33
Radha Yadav India Women 36
Globally, Charani now sits second only to China’s Mengting Liu (28 matches) among women's full and associate T20I records.
Fastest to 50 wickets in Women’s T20Is (by matches)
28 - Mengting Liu (China)
29 - Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand)
29 - Anisa Mohammed (West Indies)
29 - Shree Charani (India)
34 - Sophie Ecclestone (England)
Shree Charani also became the second-youngest Indian to 50 women’s T20I wickets, behind Radha Yadav (20 years, 334 days). Sophie Ecclestone of England remains the youngest among full-member teams, at 20 years and 300 days.
Youngest to 50 wickets in Women’s T20Is (FM teams)
20y 300d - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)
20y 334d - Radha Yadav (IND)
21y 354d - Amelia Kerr (NZ)
22y 37d - Shree Charani (IND)
22y 135d - Stafanie Taylor (WI)
22y 187d - Deepti Sharma (IND)
Hailing from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, Charani's climb to the top of international cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary. Since earning her maiden cap against England in mid-2025 - where she snared four wickets on debut - the Delhi Capitals star has rapidly evolved into the linchpin of India’s bowling attack.
Her defining breakthrough came earlier in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, where she finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in just five matches, including a match-winning 4 for 19 against the Netherlands. Those performances briefly propelled her to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings.
With India marching into the Asia Cup 2026 final, Charani's discipline, subtle variations in flight, and knack for high-leverage breakthroughs make her one of the most formidable match-winners in the modern game.
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