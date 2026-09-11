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Shree Charani breaks Kuldeep Yadav's record, becomes fastest Indian player to...

Shree Charani's climb to the top of international cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary. Since earning her maiden cap against England in mid-2025 - where she snared four wickets on debut - the Delhi Capitals star has rapidly evolved into the linchpin of India’s bowling attack.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Shree Charani breaks Kuldeep Yadav's record, becomes fastest Indian player to...
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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