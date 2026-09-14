Indian left-arm spinner Shree Charani etched her name into cricket folklore by breaking the all-time Indian record for the most T20 International wickets taken in a single calendar year. She achieved the historic milestone during the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday night.
Charani finished the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final with exceptional figures of 4 for 20 in her four overs against Sri Lanka. The match-winning spell propelled her calendar tally to 39 T20I wickets in 2026, surpassing the previous Indian national record across both men's and women's cricket.
ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2026 trophy drama: Why did India say 'no' to Mohsin Naqvi once again? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explains
Shree Charani's 39-wicket haul eclipsed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s longstanding Indian record of 37 T20I wickets set in 2022, as well as marks set by Arshdeep Singh (36 in 2024) and Poonam Yadav’s previous women's record of 35 wickets in 2018.
Bowler Category Wickets In A Calendar Year Year Achieved
Shree Charani Women's 39 2026
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Men's 37 2022
Arshdeep Singh Men's 36 2024
Poonam Yadav Women's 35 2018
Deepti Sharma Women's 30 2026
The milestone caps a golden run of form for the 22-year-old spinner from Andhra Pradesh. Just days prior in the same tournament, Charani became the fastest Indian bowler across both genders to pick 50 career T20I wickets, reaching the mark in just 29 matches and bettering Kuldeep Yadav's previous Indian benchmark of 30 games.
Throughout the Asia Cup 2026 campaign, Charani served as India's premier strike weapon:
Consistency under pressure: Finished the tournament with 12 wickets, consistently strangling top orders and breaking partnerships during the middle overs.
Match-defining final: Defending a total set up by an explosive opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, Charani dismantled Sri Lanka’s chase to seal a dominant 72-run win and guide India to their eighth Asia Cup crown.
ALSO READ: 'We played to our standards': Harmanpreet Kaur reacts after India's Women's Asia Cup 2026 title win
Hailing from Yerramala Palli village in Kadapa, Charani made headlines upon her debut in 2025 by claiming 4/12 against England. After playing an instrumental role in India's 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup victory, her transition to the primary bowling spearhead in T20Is has been seamless.
With the remainder of the 2026 international calendar still ahead, Charani is poised to set a benchmark that could stand tall in Indian cricket record books for years to come.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.