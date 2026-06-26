Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Shree Charani scripts history, breaks Poonam Yadav's record for...

Shree Charani scripts history, breaks Poonam Yadav's record for...

India rising spin prodigy Shree Charani has officially cemented her status as the premier force in international short format bowling. The talented twenty one year old produced a masterpiece tonight in the ongoing Women T20 World Cup 2026.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Shree Charani scripts history, breaks Poonam Yadav's record for...
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shree Charani scripts history, breaks Poonam Yadav's record for...
ICC Women's T20 World Cup6 min ago
2
korean fashion19 min ago
3
Venezuela earthquake43 min ago
4
Bank holiday1 hr ago
5
ICC Women's T20 World Cup1 hr ago