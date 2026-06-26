/Shree Charani scripts history, breaks Poonam Yadav's record for...

India rising spin prodigy Shree Charani has officially cemented her status as the premier force in international short format bowling. The talented twenty one year old produced a masterpiece tonight in the ongoing Women T20 World Cup 2026, delivering a clinical spell against Bangladesh that shattered a six year old national record and propelled the squad closer to the knockout stages.
Charani returned outstanding figures of 2 for 21 from her allotted four overs, keeping Bangladesh under immense pressure with a highly economical economy rate of just 5.25. By claiming those two vital wickets, she became the most prolific Indian bowler in a single edition of the tournament, taking her total to an unmatched 12 wickets.
Eclipsing the Great Poonam Yadav
Before the high stakes encounter commenced in Manchester, Charani was locked at 10 wickets alongside former national star Poonam Yadav, who established the previous Indian benchmark of 10 dismissals during the memorable 2020 campaign.
The twenty one year old left arm spinner claimed the record for herself the moment she tricked Shorna Akter into a false stroke to secure her 11th scalp of the competition. She then put a definitive stamp on her historic night by dismissing Nahida Akter to finish with 12 wickets, placing herself at the absolute peak of the all time national standings.
Most Wickets by an Indian Bowler in a Single T20 World Cup Edition
The historical hierarchy highlights Charani rapid ascension to the top of Indian cricket:
India Defeats Bangladesh to Keep Semifinal Hopes Alive
Charani historic bowling display laid the foundation for India crucial five wicket victory over Bangladesh, allowing them to remain firmly in the race for a semifinal berth.
Earlier in the day, the Indian leadership chose to bowl first. While the bowling unit kept the Bangladesh batting lineup under tight control, the fielding department experienced a tough day, dropping four catches during the powerplay.
Despite those dropped opportunities, the Indian bowlers successfully restricted Bangladesh to a modest total of 136 for 8. Opener Juairiya Ferdous led the charge for the Tigresses with 33, while captain Nigar Sultana contributed a hard fought 32.
The standout performer of tonight's bowling innings was left arm spinner Radha Yadav, who made a stunning return to the playing XI. Radha tore through the middle order to finish with magnificent figures of 3 for 28.
Clinical Run Chase Sealed by Shafali Verma
In response, the Indian opening batters set a blistering pace. Young opener Shafali Verma completely dismantled the Bangladeshi bowling plan, blasting a rapid 53 runs off only 34 deliveries.
Verma innings featured eight boundaries and one towering six, as she completed her half century in just 29 balls to record the second fastest fifty in tournament history. The explosive start allowed India to maintain total command of the chase, eventually crossing the finish line at 139 for 5 with more than three overs to spare.
While Bangladesh bowler Ritu Moni attempted a late fightback with a fine spell of 2 for 29, she could not halt India clinical progress on a historic evening dominated by Shree Charani.
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