Shreya Ghoshal To Kick Off ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 With Grand Opening Performance

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that renowned Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the opening ceremony of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, adding a touch of glamour and melody to the global event.

The tournament, scheduled to take place across four Indian cities and Colombo, Sri Lanka, in November, will begin with a grand celebration in Guwahati, where Ghoshal will perform live ahead of the opening clash between India and Sri Lanka.

Ghoshal, known for her powerful voice and versatility, has also recorded the official anthem of the tournament, “Bring it Home”, which captures the spirit, energy, and unity of women’s cricket on the global stage. Her live performance promises to be a highlight of the opening ceremony, setting the tone for the highly anticipated event.

Fan-Friendly Ticketing and Accessibility

In addition to unveiling its headline entertainment, the ICC confirmed that this edition of the Women’s World Cup will set a new benchmark in accessibility. Ticket prices for league matches in India will start as low as INR 100, the most affordable ever for an ICC global event, ensuring full stadiums and vibrant crowds.

Fans will also get exclusive pre-sale access via Google Pay, with tickets available through Tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The pre-sale begins today (Thursday, September 4) at 7:00 PM IST and will run until Monday, September 8, before general sales open.

With exciting cricket, iconic venues, and Shreya Ghoshal’s performance to kick things off, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is shaping up to be a festival of sport and entertainment for fans worldwide.