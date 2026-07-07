/Shreyas Iyer creates history, joins MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for unique record as captain

India captain Shreyas Iyer added his name to an exclusive record list during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. By winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Iyer registered his fifth consecutive toss victory in T20Is, joining the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma among India's most fortunate captains at the toss. Although the statistic may appear unusual, it places Iyer in elite company as he continues his stint as India's full-time T20I captain.
Iyer's latest toss win saw him equal Rohit Sharma's streak of five successive toss victories in T20Is. Only MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have enjoyed longer runs as India's T20I captains.
MS Dhoni - 7 (May 2010 to February 2012)
Virat Kohli - 6 (August 2019 to December 2019)
Rohit Sharma - 5 (February 2020 to February 2022)
MS Dhoni - 5 (September 2007)
Shreyas Iyer - 5* (June 2026 to July 2026)
With the series still ongoing, Iyer now has the opportunity to surpass Rohit Sharma and move into second place if he wins the toss in the fourth T20I.
India made a solitary change to their playing XI, bringing in Prince Yadav in place of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who endured a difficult outing in the previous match.
At the toss, Iyer backed Bishnoi despite dropping him for the contest. "That was just a hiccup. Every player goes through that phase, but it's a great learning experience for him. You have to back your bowler," Iyer said.
The Indian captain also explained his decision to bowl first, saying the surface looked good for chasing. Despite his impressive run at the toss, Iyer is still searching for his first victory as India's full-time T20I captain.
India lost both T20Is against Ireland before the England series began. The opening T20I against England was washed out due to rain, while the visitors suffered a narrow defeat in the second match in Manchester. That left India needing a victory at Trent Bridge to stay alive in the five-match series.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.