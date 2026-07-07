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Shreyas Iyer creates history, joins MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for unique record as captain

Shreyas Iyer equalled Rohit Sharma's record of five consecutive toss wins in T20Is, joining an elite list featuring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. However, the India skipper is still searching for his first T20I victory as full-time captain despite his remarkable streak at the toss.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 11:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer creates history, joins MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for unique record as captain
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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