/Shreyas Iyer creates history, joins MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for unique record as captain

India captain Shreyas Iyer added his name to an exclusive record list during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. By winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Iyer registered his fifth consecutive toss victory in T20Is, joining the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma among India's most fortunate captains at the toss. Although the statistic may appear unusual, it places Iyer in elite company as he continues his stint as India's full-time T20I captain.