Shreyas Iyer’s switch to Punjab Kings (PBKS) has emerged as one of the most compelling narratives of the IPL 2025 season. The former KKR captain, who led his previous team to a title in 2024, has not only adapted to his new surroundings but has also elevated PBKS with his composed leadership and consistent form.

His contributions haven’t gone unnoticed. Former Australian captain and JioStar expert Aaron Finch applauded Iyer’s smooth transition and strong leadership.

“He’s been fantastic – just like he was at KKR. Shreyas is a terrific young leader,” Finch remarked on JioHotstar.

“Leaving a title-winning side would’ve been tough, but his ability to bring that same leadership quality into a new franchise highlights his adaptability.”

Despite the surprise decision by Kolkata Knight Riders to release Iyer before the 2025 auction, Punjab Kings pounced on the opportunity, signing him for a massive Rs 26.75 crore — a move that’s now paying off handsomely.

Finch added, “It’s a completely new team and coaching setup, yet he’s fitted in seamlessly. His batting, especially in away games, has stood out. He’s been exceptional for Punjab – both as a player and as a leader.”

Under Iyer’s calm and confident leadership, Punjab Kings have managed to shake off their past inconsistency, finding new focus and belief. With the playoffs still within reach, PBKS is gearing up for a must-win clash against the struggling Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday.

Currently sitting third on the points table, Punjab Kings need two wins from their remaining matches to stay in the hunt for their elusive first IPL title. However, they’ll be without key Australian players Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis, both of whom are unavailable since the tournament's resumption.

RR vs PBKS Match Details

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of the IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals will look to win their final home game of the IPL 2025 season. On the other hand, Punjab Kings will aim to jump to the top of the points table with a solid win against RR.