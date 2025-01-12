Shreyas Iyer Appointed Punjab Kings Captain For IPL 2025; WATCH His Reaction

Punjab Kings have announced India and Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer as their captain for IPL 2025. The announcement was made on Sunday night on reality TV show Big Boss, where Iyer appeared as a guest alongside PBKS team-mates Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh.

The 30-year-old Iyer was roped in by the Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore at the mega auction in December 2024.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title," said Shreyas.

Notably, Iyer is among only eight captains to have won the IPL, a feat he accomplished by leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last year. He will rejoin hands with head Coach Ricky Ponting to lead the franchise.

"Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPl, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead," said Ponting.

Punjab Kings will be Iyer's third franchise in the IPL after Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"We had identified Shreyas as our captain and were delighted with the auction result. He has already proven himself to master the format, and his vision for the team aligns perfectly with our goals. With him and Ponting joining hands again, we are confident our team has a solid leadership group to guide us to our first title," said Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon.

2024 was a successful year for Iyer. He was part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani trophy. He captained Kolkata Knight Riders in their victorious 2024 IPL campaign. Under his leadership, Mumbai won their second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.