Shreyas Iyer Asia Cup 2025 Snub: Experts Slam Ajit Agarkar’s Controversial Selection

Shreyas Iyer’s surprising exclusion from India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad has ignited a storm of debate across the cricketing fraternity. Despite a stellar run in IPL 2025 and consistent performances in domestic and international white-ball cricket, the Mumbai batter failed to make the 15-member squad or even the reserves list. Former selector Salil Ankola, cricket pundits, and ex-players have openly criticized the decision, questioning the rationale behind leaving out one of India’s premier middle-order batsmen.

Former Selector Salil Ankola Questions Omission

Salil Ankola expressed his disbelief over Iyer’s omission, pointing out the inconsistency in the selection process. “It’s surprising and shocking that proven performers like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal are not in India’s Asia Cup squad while others who have just come in have found a place. I’m baffled that Shreyas hasn’t been picked even in the five-man list of reserves despite doing well in the IPL this year,” Ankola told Mumbai Mirror.

Iyer, 29, has been in prime form, both domestically and internationally. His performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai, coupled with a Champions Trophy title in 2025, make his exclusion particularly puzzling.

Ajit Agarkar Defends Selection, Sparks Further Debate

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar attempted to clarify the situation, emphasizing the limitation of squad size. “It’s not his fault, nor ours — it’s just that only 15 can be picked, and at the moment, he has to wait for his chances,” Agarkar said.

However, this explanation did little to quell criticism. Former India captain Kris Srikkanth slammed Agarkar’s reasoning as “nonsensical,” stating that the omission of a player in such red-hot form defies logic. “On current form, Shreyas Iyer is an automatic choice. Strike rate is the most important factor here, and he scored 600 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 175,” Srikkanth remarked.

IPL 2025 Heroics Highlight Iyer’s Value

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL 2025 campaign for Punjab Kings was nothing short of spectacular. Over 17 innings, he amassed 604 runs at an impressive average of 50.33, striking at 175.07. He notched six half-centuries, guiding Punjab Kings to their second IPL final in a decade.

Prior to this, Iyer captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024, showcasing his leadership and batting prowess. With 51 T20Is under his belt and 1,104 international runs at an average of 30.66, including eight fifties, Iyer’s experience and current form arguably make him indispensable in India’s T20 setup.

Expert Opinions and Fan Reactions

Cricket legends and fans have voiced frustration over the Asia Cup selection. Srikkanth specifically questioned the inclusion of Sanju Samson, who scored 285 runs at a strike rate of 140 in IPL 2025, suggesting that Iyer could have been a more suitable fit in the middle order. Former selector Ankola echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the selection committee for overlooking proven performers.

The Asia Cup 2025 squad now features Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. Standby players include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel. Notably, Shreyas Iyer was absent from both lists.