Shreyas Iyer Asia Cup Snub: Has Indian Cricket Become A Closed Club? What More Could Iyer Do to Prove His Worth To Team India?

When the Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced, many fans expected Shreyas Iyer’s name to be on the list. Instead, his exclusion raised eyebrows and sparked debates: What more must Iyer do to earn a spot in India’s T20 team?

The decision seems baffling, given Iyer’s outstanding recent record. In IPL 2025, he was among the most destructive batters, amassing 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07 the third-best for a batter with 600-plus runs in a season, behind only Chris Gayle (2011) and Suryakumar Yadav (2023). His ability to dominate spinners, finish games, and anchor innings made him the backbone of Punjab Kings’ march to the final. Few Indian batters in recent memory have showcased such consistency and flair.

A Proven Match Winner Across Formats

Iyer’s credentials extend beyond one tournament. Over the last two years, he has captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL title in a decade (2024), taken Punjab Kings to their first final in 11 years, led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and guided SoBo Mumbai Falcons to the Mumbai T20 League final. Even in red-ball cricket, he was part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup triumphs. Internationally, he contributed to India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory, showing his value across formats. In T20Is too, Iyer’s record speaks volumes. Since India’s last T20 World Cup win, he has scored 949 runs in 26 matches at an average of 49.94 and a strike rate of 179.73 elite numbers by any standard. His last T20I outing, a gritty 53 against Australia in Bengaluru, was a match-winning knock under pressure.

So Why Was Iyer Dropped?

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar summed it up bluntly: “It’s no fault of his (Shreyas). Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, will have to wait for his chance.”

This statement hints at the real issue: not Iyer’s performance, but the crowded Indian batting order. With Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma all competing for top and middle-order slots, the selectors seem to have prioritised stability and existing combinations over rewarding form.

Another factor could be team balance. Hard-hitters like Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh bring finishing power, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dubey offer the all-rounder’s package. In such a scenario, a pure middle-order batter, no matter how prolific, often becomes the unlucky omission.

The Harsh Reality

Iyer’s omission highlights the brutal competition in Indian cricket, where even stellar form doesn’t guarantee selection. For now, his only option is to keep producing runs and wait for an opening. Injuries, loss of form, or rotation policies could pave the way, but as of today, he finds himself in the frustrating position of having “done everything right” yet still being overlooked.

The big question remains: What else does Shreyas Iyer need to do to break into India’s T20 squad? Perhaps the answer is not in his control anymore sometimes, timing and circumstances matter just as much as runs and strike rates.