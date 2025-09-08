Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence on Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Says It’s Frustrating.....

India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has broken his silence after being left out of India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. While admitting that the omission was frustrating, Iyer said he remains determined to let his performances speak and is focused on working harder for a comeback.

Frustration Over Omission

The 30-year-old Mumbai batter, who has been in good form, was not included in India’s 15-man squad for the continental tournament. Instead, he will lead India A in two four-day unofficial Tests against Australia A later this month.

“It is only frustrating when you know you deserve to be in the team, in the playing XI. That time, it is frustrating,” Iyer said on the iQOO podcast. “But at the same time, when you know that someone is performing consistently for the team, you support them. Eventually, the goal is for the team to win and when the team is winning, everyone is happy.”

Leadership Growth in Franchise Cricket

In recent years, Iyer has grown as a leader across formats. After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL crown in 2024, he switched to Punjab Kings in 2025 and led them to the final. Though PBKS fell short of the title, Iyer’s captaincy earned widespread praise, especially his tactical awareness and calmness under pressure.

He also evolved as a batter, adding power-hitting skills to his repertoire, striking more boundaries in T20 cricket and adapting to the demands of the modern game.

Champions Trophy Triumph His Career Highlight

Iyer was part of the Indian team that lifted the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. He emerged as India’s top run-getter in the tournament, scoring 243 runs in five games at an average of 48.6, finishing second overall in the run charts. “Winning the ICC Champions Trophy for India was the best feeling ever,” Iyer recalled, calling it the standout moment of his career so far.

Despite his disappointment at missing out on the Asia Cup, Iyer stressed the importance of preparation and discipline. “If you don’t get a chance, you have to see to it that you do your work ethically. It’s not like you have to perform only when someone is watching,” he said. “When your preparation is strong, whatever happens on the ground is just a reflection of that. If you don’t perform in one or two games, in the third game you definitely will. That I have experienced.”

Determined to Prove His Place

While acknowledging the setback, Iyer insisted he is motivated to fight harder for his spot in the Indian XI. With the home season and an important Australia tour around the corner, the stylish right-hander has another chance to prove his worth and force his way back into the senior team setup.