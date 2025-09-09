Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence On Leaving KKR: Felt Disrespected, Finds Trust And Leadership Freedom At Punjab Kings

One of the most reliable white-ball batters in recent times, Shreyas Iyer has slowly carved out a reputation as a dependable middle-order presence for both India and in the IPL. While his consistent performances have won him admiration, his career journey has not been without its twists and turns. After a mixed stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Iyer made the move to Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of IPL 2025 and is now thriving in a new environment.

Respect And Trust At Punjab Kings

In a recent interview with GQ, Iyer revealed that the biggest difference between his time at KKR and Punjab Kings was the respect and involvement he enjoys with the latter. “I offer a lot as a captain and player. If I get respect, anything can be accomplished,” Iyer explained.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He went on to praise PBKS for the backing they have given him. “They gave me all the support I needed, whether it was the coaches, management or players. I was coming off a high, having just helped India win the Champions Trophy. So all the stakeholders at Punjab Kings were eager to hear from me and have me contribute meaningfully. This allowed me to be decisive both on and off the field. I was in every meeting with the management and coaches, contributing strategically. This is something I love,” he added.

Why Iyer Walked Away From KKR

While Iyer captained KKR during his tenure, he revealed that he never felt fully involved in the decision-making process there. “I was part of the conversation, but wasn’t completely in the mix. I’ve had to work my way up to get to the position I am in now,” the 30-year-old said, hinting that he wasn’t always given the same voice in the management setup as he now enjoys at Punjab Kings.

A Fresh Chapter In His Career

At PBKS, Iyer has been handed both responsibility and freedom. The management’s willingness to include him in strategic discussions, combined with the trust shown in his leadership qualities, has rejuvenated him. After a topsy-turvy journey with his previous franchise, Iyer is finally in a space where he feels valued both as a captain and as a player.

With the Asia Cup and IPL 2025 spotlighting his form, Iyer’s renewed sense of belonging at Punjab Kings could be crucial not only for his franchise but also for India’s plans in white-ball cricket moving forward.