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Shreyas Iyer calls India’s 3-0 Zimbabwe T20I series sweep a ‘Special feeling’, praises youngsters

Shreyas Iyer called India’s 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe a “special feeling” after securing his first series win as T20I captain. He also praised the team’s young players for their fearless approach and high energy.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 09:55 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer calls India’s 3-0 Zimbabwe T20I series sweep a ‘Special feeling’, praises youngsters
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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