Shreyas Iyer captaincy era begins: BCCI eyes one white ball captain as Gill, Suryakumar face axe : Report

India's limited overs squads are poised for a significant transformation following the wrap of the IPL 2026 season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly aiming to consolidate the leadership by appointing a single captain for both the T20I and ODI formats. Sources said that the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, intends to reward Shreyas Iyer for his impactful IPL performances by facilitating his return to the T20I roster. Given Suryakumar Yadav’s current struggles with form, Iyer has emerged as the primary candidate to take over the captaincy for both white ball versions.

BCCI Focuses on Leadership Continuity and Experience

A BCCI official told NDTV verified that the T20 squad will see fresh faces as the management builds toward the upcoming season. The board is reportedly impressed with Iyer’s recent output, placing him at the forefront of their leadership plans.

"Expect some changes when the new T20 team is announced. We are looking at one player helming both the T20 and ODI sides. Our focus is on both now. The BCCI wants to look at young talent while also giving opportunities to experienced players. Shreyas has done exceedingly well in the last few years; his injuries have been unfortunate," the source said.

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The official further highlighted Iyer's leadership qualities demonstrated during the current domestic season while acknowledging the contributions of the previous captain.

"This year, he has led his IPL franchise with a lot of courage and dedication. Yes, he is the top contender for white-ball captaincy. Suryakumar Yadav has been our World Cup-winning captain, and his contributions will be rewarded as well," the source added.

Reevaluating the Roles of Suryakumar and Gill

Suryakumar Yadav recently led India to a T20 World Cup 2026 title and had expressed ambitions to captain the side during the 2028 LA Olympics. Simultaneously, Shubman Gill had been appointed the ODI captain last year following Rohit Sharma's tenure.

While Gill was initially viewed as the long term leadership solution specifically for the 50 over format as the team prepares for next year’s World Cup, the BCCI leadership now seems intent on evaluating Iyer’s potential to manage both roles.

Upcoming Schedule

India will restart its international commitments on June 6 with a standalone Test match against Afghanistan, which will be followed by a three match ODI series. Toward the end of June, the team is set to travel for white ball tours in Ireland and England.