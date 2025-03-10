Shreyas Iyer Channels Virat Kohli’s ‘Gangnam Style’ With Victory Dance After Champions Trophy 2025 Win - Watch

Champions Trophy Final: Dubai International Stadium witnessed a night of unforgettable cricket and joyous celebrations as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While the victory itself was a monumental achievement, it was Shreyas Iyer’s electrifying dance in front of the Champions board that stole the limelight, adding a touch of flair to India’s historic win.

India’s Hard-Fought Victory

The final was a gripping contest, with both teams fighting hard for the coveted title. Batting first, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 251/8 in their 50 overs. Their innings was built on a resilient batting effort on a surface that offered assistance to both bowlers and batters.

India’s chase got off to a dream start, courtesy of a superb 105-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit led from the front with a well-crafted 76, setting the foundation for the middle order. However, New Zealand struck back with quick wickets, dismissing Rohit and Virat Kohli in succession to put India under pressure.

Enter Shreyas Iyer, who walked in at No. 4 after Kohli’s dismissal in the 20th over. He played a vital knock, scoring a composed 48 off 52 balls, stabilizing India’s chase at a crucial juncture. His calm approach ensured that India remained on track, allowing the lower order to finish the job. Contributions from Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya ensured that India reached the target with six wickets down and an over to spare, sealing a famous win.

This victory marked India’s third Champions Trophy title, having previously won in 2002 (shared with Sri Lanka) and 2013. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, reinforcing their dominance in the 50-over format.

Shreyas Iyer’s Dance Sparks Social Media Frenzy

While India’s triumph was cause for massive celebrations, it was Iyer’s post-match antics that became the talk of the town. As the team gathered around the Champions Trophy for photographs, Iyer broke into an impromptu dance in front of the Champions board. His rhythmic and confident moves instantly set social media ablaze, drawing comparisons to Virat Kohli’s famous “Gangnam Style” dance after India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win in England.

Iyer The Unsung Hero Of The Tournament

Iyer’s contributions extended far beyond his dance moves. The Mumbai batter finished as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, amassing 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60. His tally included two crucial half-centuries, proving his ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed. His performances throughout the tournament played a significant role in India’s success, earning him widespread praise from fans and cricketing experts.

As India revels in yet another ICC triumph, Iyer’s dance and match-winning contributions will be remembered as defining moments of the tournament. With the team in top form and a squad brimming with talent, India’s future in world cricket looks brighter than ever.