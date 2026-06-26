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Shreyas Iyer creates history, becomes 3rd oldest Indian player after Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan to...

The first T20I against Ireland in Belfast marked the beginning of Shreyas Iyer's full-time tenure as India's T20I captain, taking over the reins from Suryakumar Yadav following a successful T20 World Cup defense earlier in the year.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 08:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer creates history, becomes 3rd oldest Indian player after Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan to...
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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