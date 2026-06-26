/Shreyas Iyer creates history, becomes 3rd oldest Indian player after Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan to...

In a significant milestone for Indian cricket, Shreyas Iyer scripted history after making his long-awaited debut as India's T20I captain in the first T20I of the two-match series against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Friday, June 26.
At 31 years and 202 days, Iyer became the third-oldest player to lead India in a T20 International on his captaincy debut, marking a new chapter in the team's limited-overs leadership. Iyer follows in the footsteps of Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav, proving that in the modern era of Indian cricket, seasoned experience is highly valued at the helm.
ALSO READ: No debut for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India win toss, opt to bowl first in 1st T20I against Ireland
Captain Age at Captaincy Debut
1. Shikhar Dhawan 35 years, 232 days
2. Suryakumar Yadav 33 years, 70 days
3. Shreyas Iyer 31 years, 202 days
4. Rohit Sharma 30 years, 234 days
5. KL Rahul 30 years, 143 days
Breaking More Than One Record
While his age grabbed headlines, Shreyas Iyer quietly broke an even more staggering tactical record.
Before walking out in the blue jersey as skipper, he had already captained 114 T20 matches across the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket - the most by any Indian player before taking charge of the national side in this format. Iyer comfortably surpassed Rohit Sharma (80 matches) and Virat Kohli (72 matches) in terms of prior leadership experience.
From leading the Delhi Capitals, lifting the IPL trophy with the Kolkata Knight Riders, to his recent stint with the Punjab Kings, Iyer’s tactical acumen has been thoroughly stress-tested.
Leading in most T20s at the time of India T20I captaincy debut
Shreyas Iyer - 114 matches
Rohit Sharma - 80 matches
Virat Kohli - 72 matches
KL Rahul - 42 matches
Rishabh Pant - 30 matches
Shikhar Dhawan - 21 matches
Notably, Iyer's journey to the captaincy is one of resilience. Dropped from the T20I setup after 2023, he focused on white-ball cricket and captaincy in the IPL, where he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024 and guided Punjab Kings to the finals in 2025.
His calm demeanor, tactical acumen, and middle-order batting prowess made him a compelling choice for the role ahead of the Ireland, England, and Asian Games.
Ireland (Playing XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.