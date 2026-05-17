Shreyas Iyer creates history; becomes 5th IPL captain after MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir to...

Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain, on Sunday etched his name into the history books by becoming only the fifth player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to captain in 100 matches. Shreyas achieved the huge captaincy milestone during the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

By walking out for the toss, Iyer entered a highly exclusive, elite club of Indian cricketing icons who have led their respective sides in a century of IPL matches.



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The Elite 100-Match Captaincy Club

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Before Shreyas Iyer, only four legendary cricketers - MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir - had managed to breach the 100-match mark as captain in IPL history.

The 31-year-old Iyer reached the milestone in his 30th game as PBKS captain, having previously led Delhi Capitals (41 matches) and Kolkata Knight Riders (29 matches).

Most matches as captain in IPL history

MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) - 235 matches

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 158 matches

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 143 matches

Gautam Gambhir (DC/KKR) - 129 matches

Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR/PBKS) - 100 matches

Shreyas Captaincy Journey Across Three Franchises

Shreyas Iyer has carved a unique path as one of the most versatile and successful captains in IPL history. He is the only captain to lead three different franchises to the IPL final.

Delhi Capitals (2018-2021): Took over mid-season in 2018 and led DC to their maiden IPL final in 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders (2022-2024): Guided KKR to the IPL title in 2024, becoming the second KKR captain (after Gautam Gambhir) to win the trophy.

Punjab Kings (2025-present): Signed for a record Rs 26.75 crore in the 2025 mega auction; led PBKS to the 2025 final and continues to captain them in 2026.

While the achievement marks a crowning personal glory for Shreyas, the milestone arrived at a critical juncture for his franchise. After starting the IPL 2026 campaign with a historic 7-match unbeaten streak, the Punjab Kings have suffered a mid-season slump with five consecutive losses.

Lineup For RCB vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkat, Jitesh Sharma(C & WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS Impact Substitutes: Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan

RCB Impact Substitutes: Rasikh Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kaushik Chauhan