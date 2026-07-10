“Again, it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn’t the perfect total on the board. Eventually, we saw how quickly they chased it down,” Iyer said. When we came on to bowl, I just asked the bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible. Top of middle and leg was difficult to score off. We fell short on our execution. Definitely happy with my performance, but if it’s not in a winning cause, it just goes to the side. Whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins."