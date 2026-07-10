Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Shreyas Iyer creates history, breaks Suryakumar Yadav's major record during England T20Is

Shreyas Iyer creates history, breaks Suryakumar Yadav's major record during England T20Is

The previous national record for the most prolific T20I series performance on English soil belonged to Suryakumar Yadav. During the 2022 tour, Yadav accumulated 171 runs across three appearances against the hosts.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer creates history, breaks Suryakumar Yadav's major record during England T20Is
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
New Zealand Trade Minister hails PM Modi's leadership, calls his visit significant
'PM Modi2 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20263 min ago
3
Shreyas Iyer3 min ago
4
Sharmiela Mandre7 min ago
5
North Central Railway Recruitment 202611 min ago