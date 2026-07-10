Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has claimed the top position for the highest individual run tally by an Indian batsman in a single T20I series hosted in England. The right handed batsman from Mumbai achieved this milestone during the fourth T20I fixture against the home side at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday, July 9, 2026. His unbeaten contribution of 80 runs from 49 deliveries in the critical encounter raised his cumulative total to 190 runs across the ongoing five match tournament.
The previous national record for the most prolific T20I series performance on English soil belonged to Suryakumar Yadav. During the 2022 tour, Yadav accumulated 171 runs across three appearances against the hosts.
Record Collections for Indian Batsmen in English T20I Series
Player Matches Runs Highest Score 100s or 50s Series Type Year
Shreyas Iyer 4 190 80* 0/2 Bilateral vs England 2026
Suryakumar Yadav 3 171 117 1/0 Bilateral vs England 2022
Yuvraj Singh 5 153 67 0/1 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009
Gautam Gambhir 5 148 50 0/1 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009
Rohit Sharma 3 137 100* 1/0 Bilateral vs England 2018
Iyer opened the current tour with an innings of 68 runs off 47 deliveries at the Riverside Ground in Chester le Street on July 1, 2026. He followed this performance with 37 runs from 22 balls in the second match. His single low score came during the third fixture at Trent Bridge on July 7, 2026, where he was dismissed for 5 runs in an eventual 125 run loss for the visiting side.
Global Standing for T20I Series Runs in England
The absolute record for the highest aggregate run total during a T20I tournament played in England remains with the former Sri Lankan opening batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan. Dilshan accumulated 317 runs over seven matches during the 2009 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Leading Run Aggregates in English T20I Series
Player Country Matches Runs Highest Score 100s or 50s Tournament Year
Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 7 317 96* 0/3 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009
Jacques Kallis South Africa 5 238 64 0/2 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009
Chris Gayle West Indies 5 193 88 0/2 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009
Shreyas Iyer India 4 190 80* 0/2 Bilateral vs England 2026
Kamran Akmal Pakistan 7 188 57 0/1 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009
Despite Iyer's historic milestone India is yet to win a game under his captaincy
Iyer after Series loss
“Again, it was a disappointing one. 158 wasn’t the perfect total on the board. Eventually, we saw how quickly they chased it down,” Iyer said. When we came on to bowl, I just asked the bowlers to repeat the lengths as much as possible. Top of middle and leg was difficult to score off. We fell short on our execution. Definitely happy with my performance, but if it’s not in a winning cause, it just goes to the side. Whenever I play, I want to perform and see to it that my team wins."
"This is a transition phase and we will be making mistakes. We have to realise how important it is to adapt. I’m sure there are quick learners in the team and they will assess themselves," he added
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.