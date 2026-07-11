/Shreyas Iyer creates history, equals MS Dhoni for unique captaincy record for India

Shreyas Iyer etched his name into the record books during the 5th and final T20I against England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday by registering his seventh consecutive toss win as India’s T20I captain. With this feat, Iyer officially equalled the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the most consecutive toss wins by an Indian captain in T20 International history.
Despite a 45-minute delay caused by the Indian team getting stuck in Southampton traffic, Iyer’s coin-toss luck remained completely unbothered. He flipped the coin, won the flip, and promptly chose to bowl first - a decision that has practically become a ritual for him on this tour.
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By securing his seventh consecutive toss victory, Iyer has matched a streak MS Dhoni set more than a decade ago between May 2010 and February 2012. In the process, the 31-year-old Iyer has left modern icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma trailing behind.
Most consecutive toss wins an India captain (T20Is)
7 MS Dhoni (2010-12)
7 Shreyas Iyer (2026) *
6 Virat Kohli (2019)
5 MS Dhoni (2007)
5 Rohit Sharma (2020-22)
Iyer's golden run with the coin has also broken new ground globally. Having taken over the full-time T20I captaincy following the 2026 T20 World Cup, Iyer has now won the toss in every single one of his first seven matches as India's skipper.
He is only the second captain in international T20 history to achieve a perfect 7-for-7 toss record at the start of their captaincy career, matching Bahamas skipper Gregory Taylor.
While the coin has fallen Iyer's way, the transition period for Team India under his leadership and head coach Gautam Gambhir has faced heavy headwinds. With the series already sealed 3-0 by Harry Brook’s rampant England side, the final match in Southampton is all about pride for the Men in Blue.
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna
England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Josh Tongue
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