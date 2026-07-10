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Shreyas Iyer creates history; joins Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad for unique T20I record for India

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer achieved a unique milestone during his fighting unbeaten knock in the 4th T20I against England in Bristol.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 10:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer creates history; joins Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad for unique T20I record for India
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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