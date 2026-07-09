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Shreyas Iyer creates history with unique T20I captaincy record, equals Virat Kohli in elite list

Shreyas Iyer created history by becoming the first captain from a Full Member nation to win the toss in each of his first six T20Is as skipper. The India captain also equalled Virat Kohli's record of six consecutive toss wins in T20Is and is now one short of MS Dhoni's all-time mark.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 11:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer creates history with unique T20I captaincy record, equals Virat Kohli in elite list
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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