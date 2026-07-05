/Shreyas Iyer creates huge unwanted record after loss vs England, becomes 1st Indian captain to...

The weight of leadership can be incredibly unforgiving. For India's newly chosen captain, Shreyas Iyer, a troubling sequence of events has culminated in a deeply painful personal milestone. Following a tough defeat against England in the second match of the five game series, Iyer now holds the unenviable distinction of being the first ever Indian skipper to remain entirely without a victory across his opening four matches leading the T20 International squad.
The disappointing result unfolded on Saturday, July 4, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford. As the final runs were scored, the reality set in that the new era under Iyer's command is facing severe turbulence right out of the gate.
A Disappointing Trend in Indian T20I Leadership History
To truly understand the gravity of Iyer's current predicament, one only needs to look at the illustriously successful history of the men who came before him. Among all Indian leaders who have commanded the team for at least four T20 International matches, the historical benchmarks for immediate impact stand incredibly high.
Historical Record of Indian Men's T20I Captains
Competitor Span Matches Won Lost Tied Draw No Result Win %
MS Dhoni 2007 to 2016 72 41 28 1 0 2 56.94%
Rohit Sharma 2017 to 2024 62 49 12 1 0 0 79.03%
Suryakumar Yadav 2023 to 2026 52 40 8 2 0 2 76.92%
Virat Kohli 2017 to 2021 50 30 16 2 0 2 60.00%
Hardik Pandya 2022 to 2023 16 10 5 1 0 0 62.50%
Rishabh Pant 2022 5 2 2 0 0 1 40.00%
Shubman Gill 2024 5 4 1 0 0 0 80.00%
An Uphill Battle for the Batting Unit
The tone for the evening was set early when England’s captain, Harry Brook, won the toss and elected to put the visitors in to bat. It proved to be a masterstroke, as the Indian batting order encountered numerous obstacles and struggled to build true momentum throughout the opening innings.
While dynamic opening batsman Abhishek Sharma maintained his rich vein of form by striking a fluent 43 runs, his partners found the going much tougher. Ishan Kishan labored to find his usual fluid rhythm, compiling a somewhat scratchy 49 runs. Captain Shreyas Iyer himself was unable to break the shackles, contributing a modest 37 runs before his departure.
The English bowling attack remained remarkably disciplined, spearheaded by a phenomenal display from Sam Curran. Using his tactical variations beautifully, Curran emerged as the premier bowler for his side, ending with figures of 3/33. It took a spirited, late onslaught from Tilak Varma to salvage the innings. Varma remained undefeated with a blistering 24 runs off just 11 balls, taking 17 runs off the final over of the innings to drag the Indian total to a respectable 190/7.
England Chases It Down in Comfort
India’s defense started with a burst of genuine hope. Opening bowler Arshdeep Singh struck quickly, removing both Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for minimal scores to put the hosts under immediate pressure. However, Harry Brook launched a furious counter attack, smashing a rapid 39 runs from a mere 15 deliveries. The dangerous charge was eventually halted by Axar Patel, who stood out as India's most economical and effective bowler on the night, registering stellar figures of 1/19.
With the game hanging in the balance, Jacob Bethell took absolute control of the pursuit. Bethell anchored the chase brilliantly, ending up not out on a magnificent 76 runs off 46 balls. Along the way, he formed an incredibly crucial 67 run partnership with Tom Banton, who chipped in with a vital 39 runs.
Though India tried desperately to claw their way back, the match completely slipped away in a catastrophic 17th over sent down by Ravi Bishnoi. The over cost a staggering 29 runs and was plagued by two costly no balls. With the pressure entirely relieved, Bethell comfortably guided England across the finish line with a full over left to spare, handing them a lead in the series and leaving Shreyas Iyer searching for answers.
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