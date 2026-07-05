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Shreyas Iyer creates huge unwanted record after loss vs England, becomes 1st Indian captain to...

Following a tough defeat against England in the second match of the five game series, Iyer now holds the unenviable distinction of being the first ever Indian skipper to remain entirely without a victory across his opening four matches leading the T20 International squad.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer creates huge unwanted record after loss vs England, becomes 1st Indian captain to...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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