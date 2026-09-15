/Shreyas Iyer creates T20I record as India captain, achieves major milestone against Afghanistan

Shreyas Iyer created a unique record during the second T20I between India and Afghanistan in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 15. The Indian captain won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, taking his tally to 11 toss wins in his first 12 T20Is as captain.
Iyer's latest toss victory saw him become the captain with the most toss wins in his first 12 T20Is, moving ahead of Qatar's Mirza Baig and the Philippines' Henry Tyler, who had won 10 tosses each in their opening 12 matches as captains. Among full-member nations, England's Eoin Morgan and Bangladesh's Mahmudullah had previously held the best tally, with nine toss wins each.
Iyer's run at the toss has been remarkable since taking charge of India's T20I side in June 2026. He won the toss in both T20Is against Ireland, followed by five consecutive toss wins against England.
He then won two of India's three tosses against Zimbabwe before losing the second T20I toss in Harare. Iyer returned to winning ways in the series opener against Afghanistan and continued the streak in the second match in Delhi. Overall, Iyer has won 11 of his 12 tosses as India's T20I captain. His only toss defeat came against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club.
After winning the toss in the second T20I, Iyer elected to field first. India made one change to their playing XI, with Ravi Bishnoi replacing Varun Chakaravarthy, who was ruled out of the remaining two matches after suffering a side strain in the series opener.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, retained the same XI that featured in the first T20I. India entered the contest with a 1-0 lead after defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets in the opening match.
Iyer's 12-match toss record reads:
Ireland: 2 toss wins
England: 5 toss wins
Zimbabwe: 2 toss wins, 1 loss
Afghanistan: 2 toss wins
That gives Iyer a remarkable 11-1 toss record after 12 T20Is as India's captain.
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