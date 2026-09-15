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Shreyas Iyer creates T20I record as India captain, achieves major milestone against Afghanistan

Shreyas Iyer has scripted a new T20I record as India captain with his latest toss win against Afghanistan. The milestone adds another landmark to Iyer’s captaincy record in the shortest format.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer creates T20I record as India captain, achieves major milestone against Afghanistan
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Shreyas Iyer creates T20I record as India captain, achieves major milestone against Afghanistan
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