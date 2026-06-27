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Shreyas Iyer creates unwanted record, joins Virat Kohli as 4th Indian captain to...

The full-time T20I captaincy tenure of Shreyas Iyer started on an unfavorable note as the Indian cricket team suffered a considerable defeat against Ireland in the opening match of their bilateral series.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer creates unwanted record, joins Virat Kohli as 4th Indian captain to...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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