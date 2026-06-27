/Shreyas Iyer creates unwanted record, joins Virat Kohli as 4th Indian captain to...

The full-time T20I captaincy tenure of Shreyas Iyer started on an unfavorable note as the Indian cricket team suffered a considerable defeat against Ireland in the opening match of their bilateral series. India launched their assignment in Ireland by facing the home side at the Civil Service Cricket Club, located at Stormont in Belfast. The hosts batted first and successfully set a highly competitive total of 182 runs, propelled by a 50 run contribution from Lorcan Tucker and a rapid 49 from Gareth Delany.
Ireland's first ever win
While general expectations favored a straightforward victory for the visiting Men in Blue, Ireland pulled off a massive upset by dismissing India completely for 148 runs to secure a historic 34-run triumph. Because this fixture marked the very first game for Iyer as the official leader of the T20I squad, the result forced him into an exclusive but disappointing group. By dropping his captaincy debut, Iyer joined Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill on the list of prominent Indian leaders who suffered a loss during their maiden T20I match at the helm.
Indian Leaders Who lost on Their T20I Captaincy Debut
Virat Kohli vs England (Kanpur, 2017)
Rishabh Pant vs South Africa (Delhi, 2022)
Shubman Gill vs Zimbabwe (Harare, 2024)
Shreyas Iyer vs Ireland (Belfast, 2026)
Batting Order Collapses During the Chase
Pursuing a target of 183 runs, India started their innings with a spectacular blitz from opener Abhishek Sharma, who blasted 49 runs from just 20 deliveries. The rest of the star-studded batting lineup failed to offer meaningful support on a bouncy surface with wide square boundaries.
The top order collapsed under pressure as Sanju Samson fell for 5, Ishan Kishan for 1, and captain Iyer was dismissed cheaply for 3 inside the Powerplay phase. Once Abhishek departed, the chase lost all momentum, sliding to a perilous 100 for 6. A brief middle-order resistance came from birthday boy Shivam Dube with 25 runs, which stood as the second-highest score for the visitors, and Axar Patel with 15. This proved futile against a clinical Irish bowling display led by Matt Hollard with 3 for 28 and the Rajasthan born debutant Jai Moondra, packing India up for 148 to script one of the greatest upsets in international cricket history.
Iyer Assesses the Core Reasons Behind the Loss
During the post-match presentation ceremony, the newly appointed captain took center stage to explain how an initial advantage dissolved into a definitive defeat, pointing directly to a sharp lapse in tactical discipline mid-innings.
"I think initially, the bowlers were bowling well," Iyer said after the game. "They got lateral movement, and they got a couple of wickets as well. So we got a tremendous start, but in between, we lost execution. We made them hit straight down the ground, where we know that the dimensions are pretty small. But then, yeah, the bowlers, when we had to shut down the overs, they were brilliant as well."
The skipper reflected deeply on the standard required at the international stage, warning his squad against complacency after the historic result.
"You can't take anything for granted," Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony. "You can't just turn up and win matches. You have to work hard and see to it that you're in that moment. Like I mentioned earlier, you've got to stay in the present and see to it that if you've got that opportunity to squeeze the opponent, we've got to do that. And yeah, never take any moment or situation lightly."
Strategic Momentum Shifts in the Field
The bowling effort originally began with absolute venom as Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana delivered brilliant three-over spells during the Powerplay. Rana, making a strong return from a lengthy injury layoff, dismissed aggressive openers Tim Tector and Ross Adair early to finish with stellar figures of 3 for 24. Arshdeep sent Harry Tector packing for a duck, and Dube struck on his very first delivery to dismiss Benjamin Calitz, leaving the hosts reeling at 51 for 4.
However, the floodgates opened with the introduction of Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 57 runs without a wicket across his four overs. This allowed Tucker and Delany to build their counter-attacking 64-run stand. India's cause was further damaged by three dropped catches, granting reprieves to both set batsmen as they targeted the shorter straight boundaries. Iyer later admitted that given the exceptional start, he originally envisioned restricting Ireland to a much more manageable target of around 140 before the match slipped away.
Looking Ahead to the Series Equalizer
Despite the unideal start to his full-time captaincy tenure, Iyer was determined to pull out the positives from the tour opener, highlighting that the squad now understands the local playing conditions and pitch behavior. When asked if a lack of game time left the side feeling rusty, the skipper acknowledged the factor but demanded a swift response for the second fixture.
"Yes, definitely," Iyer said when asked if players were rusty. "We're going to forget what's happened. Definitely a lot to learn from this game and see to it that we come out in the next game all guns blazing."
The captain concluded his thoughts with an optimistic outlook regarding his broader role.
"It's a great experience over here. We got to play in these conditions, got a fair idea about the wicket, and yeah, great start as a captain."
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