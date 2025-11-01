Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Hospital, Continues Recovery In Sydney; Check Full Statement From BCCI

In a massive relief for Indian cricket fans, star batter Shreyas Iyer, sustained a spleen laceration injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25, has been discharged from the hospital in Sydney.

Shreyas, India's ODI vice-captain, suffered a lower left rib cage injury while trying to take a tough running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Although he initially left the field with help from the physio, his condition worsened later as his vital signs parameters dropped leading to his immediate hospitalization.

Further tests revealed internal bleeding due to a splenic laceration, after which he was moved to the ICU for close observation.

BCCI Gives Latest Medical Update On Shreyas Iyer

While giving a latest medical update on Shreyas Iyer on Saturday, November 1, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the medical team along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery of the India's ODI vice-captain and he has been discharged from the hospital.

However, Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for his follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly.

"He (Shreyas) is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Koroush Haghighi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for his follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly," it added.



Shreyas Iyer Expresses Gratitude To His Well-Wishers

Earlier on Thursday, Shreyas Iyer expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for their support during his recovery from a serious injury.

"I’m currently in the recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," Shreyas wrote on social media.