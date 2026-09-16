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Shreyas Iyer drops big Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hint for India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

India captain Shreyas Iyer has indicated that the team could make changes for the third T20I against Afghanistan and hand opportunities to players who have been waiting on the sidelines,

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer drops big Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hint for India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Shreyas Iyer drops big Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hint for India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I
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