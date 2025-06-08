Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Top Contender For India’s White-Ball Captaincy After Stellar IPL 2025 Season With Punjab Kings - Reports

Shreyas Iyer has silenced critics and strengthened his case for Team India’s captaincy after a superb IPL 2025 campaign with the Punjab Kings. The stylish right-hander scored over 600 runs and guided PBKS to the final, proving his credentials not just as a batter, but also as a leader.

Breaking the ‘Remote-Controlled Captain’ Tag

Last year, Iyer lifted the IPL trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders, but many believed the real mastermind behind the scenes was mentor Gautam Gambhir. This season, leading Punjab Kings without any such influence, Iyer showed he can make his own decisions and lead from the front proving doubters wrong.

Leadership Puzzle in Indian Cricket

India currently has a split captaincy system:

- Shubman Gill leads in Tests

- Rohit Sharma continues with ODIs

- Suryakumar Yadav captains the T20I side

However, managing three captains for three formats is not seen as a long-term solution. The selectors are reportedly looking to appoint one captain for white-ball formats (ODIs and T20Is) and another for Tests in the coming years.

Iyer’s Rising Stock in Team India

According to a report in The Indian Express, Iyer has officially entered the race for white-ball captaincy. A BCCI official, also a key decision-maker, was quoted saying:

"Right now he just plays ODIs, but after this IPL we can't keep him out of T20 internationals and even Tests. Plus, he also has now officially joined the white-ball captaincy race."

This highlights how seriously Iyer’s name is being considered for a long-term leadership role in Indian cricket.

What About Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma, India’s current ODI captain, hasn’t given a timeline for his retirement. But given his recent exits from T20Is and Tests, it may not be long before the selectors look for a fresh face in ODIs too. When that moment arrives, Iyer’s name is expected to be one of the top contenders for the job.

With consistent performances, calm decision-making, and a mature understanding of the game, Shreyas Iyer is now viewed as more than just a reliable batter. He is emerging as a strong leader who could guide India’s white-ball teams in the future. As Team India plans for life beyond Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer might just be the captain they need.