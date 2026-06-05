Shreyas Iyer era begins: All set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India T20I captain with T20 WC 2028 and LA Olympics in sight

In a major transition for Indian cricket, Shreyas Iyer is poised to take over from Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of the national T20I squad. This strategic leadership shakeup coincides with the highly anticipated maiden national call up for 15 year old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

These decisions reflect a forward looking approach by the national selection committee, which is already building toward the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and the subsequent T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later that same year.

The Selection Saturday Crux

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The official T20I squad for the upcoming bilateral tours of Ireland and England will be announced on Saturday. This tour represents India's first T20I campaign since Suryakumar Yadav successfully guided the team to the T20 World Cup championship in March.

Despite that silverware, the 35 year old Suryakumar is highly likely to be dropped from the T20I squad entirely. The debate over his future intensified following a quiet T20 World Cup campaign, where he managed 242 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72. His struggles compounded during IPL 2026, where he compiled a meager 270 runs in 13 innings, averaging just 20.76 with a strike rate of 147.54.

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Credentials

His successor, the 31 year old Shreyas Iyer, has not featured in a T20I match for India since December 2023. This prolonged absence was largely due to team combinations, with Suryakumar and young Tilak Varma occupying the vital middle order slots.

Although Shreyas was drafted into the squad as an injury replacement during the home series against New Zealand in January, he did not play a match as team management prioritized players earmarked for the subsequent World Cup.

However, Shreyas boast stellar captaincy credentials in franchise cricket. He famously led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL championship in 2024 and guided both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to the grand finals in 2020 and 2025, respectively. His batting form has also remained highly potent, with 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07 in IPL 2025 and another 498 runs at a strike rate of 168.81 in IPL 2026.

Selectors Establish a Precedent

This bold move marks the second year in a row that Indian selectors have made a high profile captaincy change immediately following a major tournament victory:

The 2025 Precedent: Rohit Sharma captained India to the Champions Trophy title in March 2025. Yet, the selectors opted to replace him as the ODI captain in October ahead of the tour of Australia, though Rohit remained in the team as a player.

The 2026 Decision: Suryakumar Yadav is set to follow a similar path, being replaced as T20I captain just months after lifting the World Cup.

Sooryavanshi Historic Selection

The squad announcement is also set to create history with the inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At just 15 years of age, the left handed opener will become the youngest player selected for an Indian men's senior team since the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the late 1980s. This selection follows an extraordinary IPL campaign where he shattered records by scoring 776 runs at an incredible strike rate of 237.30.

Before he joins the senior team in Europe, Sooryavanshi will represent India A in a highly competitive tri nation tournament in Sri Lanka, which also features Afghanistan, running from June 9 to June 21.

Upcoming Tour Schedule

The newly shaped Indian T20I squad will embark on a busy European tour:

Ireland leg: Two T20Is scheduled to take place in Belfast on June 26 and June 28.

England leg: A high intensity five match T20I series running from July 1 to July 11.