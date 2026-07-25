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Shreyas Iyer falls short of 88-year-old record, loses first toss as India captain

After an extraordinary run of luck with the coin, India’s T20I captain Shreyas Iyer finally lost a toss on Saturday. India entered the second T20I holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, following a dominant seven-wicket victory in the series opener.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer falls short of 88-year-old record, loses first toss as India captain
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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