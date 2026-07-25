/Shreyas Iyer falls short of 88-year-old record, loses first toss as India captain

India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer’s remarkable run of luck with the coin finally came to an end during the second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to field first, halting Iyer’s incredible streak of winning eight consecutive coin tosses since taking over as India's T20I captain. By losing the toss, Iyer narrowly missed breaking an 88-year-old world record held by legendary English cricketer Wally Hammond.
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The Streak And Missed Historic Milestone
Entering the match, Shreyas Iyer had matched Wally Hammond’s record by winning the toss in each of his first eight international matches as captain.
Iyer’s streak began when he took over as India’s T20I captain in June 2026. He won the toss in both matches against Ireland, all three against England, and then the opening T20I against Zimbabwe on July 23 - making it eight in a row.
That eighth success also established him as the first captain in men’s T20I history to win the toss in each of his first eight matches in the format, surpassing the previous T20I mark of seven held by Bahamas captain Gregory Taylor. Among Indian captains, he overtook MS Dhoni’s record of seven consecutive T20I toss wins.
Hammond’s mark dated back to the late 1930s. The legendary England batsman and captain won eight successive tosses early in his captaincy tenure before finally losing one during the 1938–39 tour of South Africa. That final-match loss in a drawn Test remains the closest anyone had come to nine until Iyer’s near-miss.
Interestingly, the irony of Iyer’s run was that early results did not always match the toss luck. India endured a winless streak in several of those matches before securing a seven-wicket victory in the first T20I against Zimbabwe - Iyer’s first win as T20I captain - after he had again won the toss and chosen to bowl.
On Saturday, with India leading the three-match series 1-0, the coin finally went against him. A toss victory in the second T20I against Zimbabwe would have made Iyer the first captain in cricket history across all international formats to win 9 consecutive tosses to start a tenure.
India entered the second T20I holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, following a dominant seven-wicket victory in the series opener.
Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani
India XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, and Mayank Yadav
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