Shreyas Iyer Found Guilty Of Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct After PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Game

Shreyas Iyer’s explosive unbeaten 87 helped Punjab Kings defeat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, but both captains were fined for slow over-rates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer’s stunning unbeaten 87 runs helped PBKS secure a thrilling five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, booking their spot in the final for the first time since 2014. However, the game was marred by slow over-rates from both sides, leading to hefty fines for captains Iyer and Hardik Pandya under the IPL Code of Conduct.

Also Read: PBKS Create History In IPL 2025: Highest Knockout Chase, Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Feat, MI’s Ahmedabad Woes - Check Top 10 Records From PBKS vs MI Game - In Pics

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: A Nail-Biting Thriller

Chasing a challenging target of 204 runs set by Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings relied heavily on the power-packed innings from Shreyas Iyer. Iyer’s 41-ball 87* was a masterclass in aggressive batting, featuring eight towering sixes including a remarkable hat-trick of sixes that turned the tide decisively in PBKS’s favour.

Josh Inglis played a pivotal role as well, blasting 38 runs off just 21 balls and striking 20 runs off Jasprit Bumrah in a crucial over that shifted momentum. Nehal Wadhera complemented Iyer brilliantly with a vital 48 runs off 29 balls, helping PBKS inch closer to their target with an 84-run partnership in under eight overs.

Mumbai Indians had set a competitive total of 203 for 6, with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav each scoring 44 runs. Opener Jonny Bairstow gave MI a strong start with a 38-ball 38, combining with Tilak in a 51-run opening stand before Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal. Naman Dhir’s late cameo of 37 off 18 balls kept MI in the hunt, but it wasn’t enough against the relentless Punjab chase.

Slow Over-Rate Breach: Heavy Fines for Captains and Players

Despite the thrilling contest, the match was overshadowed by both teams maintaining slow over-rates. Due to unseasonal rain delays in Ahmedabad, the IPL’s tweaked playing conditions allowed for an additional two hours to complete the game. Still, both teams failed to keep up with the required pace.

As this was Punjab Kings’ second slow over-rate offence in IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer was fined INR 24 lakh. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, whose team committed their third such offence, faced an even heftier fine of INR 30 lakh. While other PBKS players were fined INR 6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, the MI squad faced fines of INR 12 lakh or 50% of their fees. Notably, Hardik Pandya escaped suspension due to a recent rule amendment after serving a ban at the end of IPL 2024.

What This Means for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings’ victory marks a historic moment as they advance to their first IPL final in over a decade, setting up a showdown against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 3, 2025. Both teams are chasing their maiden IPL title, promising an exciting final in IPL 2025.

For Mumbai Indians, this defeat is a significant setback. Despite solid performances from their batsmen and bowlers like Azmatullah Omarzai, who claimed 2 wickets for 43 runs, MI’s slow pace cost them dearly — both in fines and the chance to reach the final.

Expert Analysis: Iyer’s Impact and Tactical Takeaways

Shreyas Iyer’s blistering innings was the highlight of the match and a testament to his leadership and batting prowess. His ability to accelerate the innings under pressure, particularly through a barrage of sixes, showcased why PBKS captaincy suits him perfectly. The synergy with Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera added depth to Punjab’s batting line-up, proving crucial in high-stakes knockout cricket.

Mumbai Indians, despite strong starts from key players, struggled to contain the PBKS batsmen and maintain the tempo required for a successful defense. Their slow over-rate breaches also point to possible strategic inefficiencies that the franchise must address going forward.

