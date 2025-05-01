Shreyas Iyer Found Guilty Of Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct, BCCI Slaps Punjab Kings' Captain With ₹12 Lakh Fine

In a high-octane clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) scripted a remarkable four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 49 of IPL 2025, further cementing their place in the top four. But while the team celebrated a crucial victory, captain Shreyas Iyer faced the heat off the field, slapped with a ₹12 lakh fine for a slow over-rate offence under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Shreyas Iyer’s Classy 72: A Captain’s Knock Under Pressure

It was a night where Shreyas Iyer’s bat did all the talking. Chasing a competitive 191-run target, the PBKS skipper unleashed a stroke-filled 72 off 41 balls, peppered with 5 fours and 4 sixes, showcasing why he’s regarded as one of the league’s most dependable chasers. Coming in early after an opening wobble, Iyer stitched a crucial 72-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh (54 off 36 balls), anchoring the innings and shifting momentum back in Punjab’s favour. His ability to rotate strike, pick gaps, and launch calculated assaults—particularly his 20-run blitz in the 17th over off Matheesha Pathirana—was the turning point that deflated CSK’s bowling attack. Despite a few stutters in the final overs, Punjab sealed the win with two balls to spare, reaching 194/6 and moving to second on the points table with 13 points, inching closer to playoff qualification.

The Over-Rate Offence: Fine Overshadows a Stellar Performance

While the win boosted PBKS’ playoff hopes, the slow over-rate incident cast a shadow on Iyer’s otherwise flawless night. This being PBKS’ first such offence of the season, the penalty stood at ₹12 lakh, per the IPL’s minimum over-rate regulations.

The IPL’s official statement read:

"Shreyas Iyer, Captain, Punjab Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 49... As this was the team’s first offence, the fine is ₹12 Lakh."

Fortunately for Iyer, the punishment does not include any suspension or demerit points, and with momentum on their side, PBKS will aim to iron out this hiccup ahead of their next game.

Chahal’s Hat-Trick, Prabhsimran’s Firepower Light Up Chepauk

While Iyer’s knock stole the limelight, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered one of the tournament’s most impactful spells, bagging 4/32, including a stunning hat-trick, to derail CSK’s middle order. From 150/3, CSK stumbled to 190 all out, unable to recover from the carnage inflicted by Chahal in the death overs.

Prabhsimran Singh also deserves plaudits for his aggressive half-century that provided PBKS with the early momentum in a steep chase. His fluent strokeplay against pace and spin alike made CSK’s bowling look pedestrian in phases.

CSK’s Campaign Dwindles as PBKS March On

For CSK, the loss all but ends their mathematical hopes of playoff qualification, as they sit in 10th place with just 4 points from 10 games. Their bowling lacked the bite to defend a challenging score, and despite a few sparks, the campaign has been underwhelming.

PBKS, meanwhile, now shift focus to a pivotal encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 4 in Dharamsala, where a win could potentially lock in their top-four berth.