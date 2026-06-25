/Shreyas Iyer fuels speculation with cryptic 'second D.O.B.' update on Instagram before India captaincy debut

Just hours before his maiden outing as India’s T20I captain against Ireland, star batter Shreyas Iyer set social media abuzz with a cryptic update to his Instagram bio. The 31-year-old quietly added the line "Second DOB: 25.12.2025" to his profile, leaving fans, followers, and cricket enthusiasts speculating about its deeper meaning.
Iyer’s actual date of birth is December 6, 1994. The new entry - far removed from that - has triggered a wave of theories online. While the reason remains unknown, many interpret "Second D.O.B." as a symbolic reference to a major personal or professional rebirth rather than a literal birthday.
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Shreyas Ability To Bounce Back From Challenges
Known for his resilience, determination and ability to bounce back from challenges, Shreyas has experienced several defining moments throughout his career.
Among the most challenging was the recent serious injury he suffered during India’s tour of Australia last year. The injury marked a difficult phase in his career and forced him to rebuild both physically and mentally before making a successful return to competitive cricket.
The timing of the mysterious update has led some fans to wonder whether the newly mentioned date could be connected to that chapter of his life - perhaps symbolising a fresh start, a comeback, or a moment that reshaped his perspective on the sport and beyond.
The bio change comes at a pivotal moment in Iyer’s career. He was recently appointed India’s T20I captain in place of Suryakumar Yadav and is set to lead the side in the two-match series against Ireland in Belfast. The update has only amplified excitement and speculation ahead of his leadership debut.
Iyer’s Instagram profile (@shreyasiyer96), which boasts over 17 million followers, now reads: "Second DOB: 25.12.2025" alongside his professional email.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer flew out of the city to join the Indian cricket team in Ireland for national duty, but he has not offered any explanation behind the update, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more clarity.
Until then, the mysterious addition continues to fuel conversations across social media, with many wondering what story lies behind Shreyas Iyer’s “Second D.O.B.”
As India prepares for the T20I series against Ireland, all eyes will be on how Shreyas Iyer performs as captain. Whether he elaborates on the "Second D.O.B." remains to be seen - but for now, the cryptic update stands as a quiet testament to perseverance.
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna
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