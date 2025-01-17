Shreyas Iyer Gives Autograph To Female Fan In A Restaurant - Watch

India’s star player Shreyas Iyer was spotted giving an autograph to one of his fans at a restaurant. One of the fans approached Iyer for an autograph and the 30-year-old batter made her day by happily agreeing. A video of the same has been going viral on social media where the Mumbai-based player was spotted taking a selfie with the fan alongside giving her an autograph.

The right-hand batter is expected to make a comeback to the Indian team for the upcoming Champions Trophy as he had a great 2023 World Cup.

During the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Iyer has collected 452 runs from four games as of now with the help of two centuries. He also scored a couple of hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and one in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which Mumbai won under Iyer's leadership.

“I'm flexible and ready to bat anywhere in the batting order,” Iyer to EspnCricinfo.

"KL (Rahul) and I, we played that important role in the middle during the World Cup. We had a great season together.

"It was just the last bit (the final against Australia) that we couldn't execute the way we wanted to. It will be a proud moment for me if I were to be picked in the Champions Trophy (squad) to represent the country,” he said.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to their IPL title victory was appointed captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday ahead of the upcoming season of cash-rich league.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title," said Iyer in a statement.