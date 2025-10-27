Shreyas Iyer In ICU After Rib Injury During 3rd ODI vs Australia; BCCI Confirms Internal Bleeding And Spleen Damage

Shreyas Iyer Injury: In a major setback for Indian cricket, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been hospitalised in Sydney following a serious rib injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia. The 30-year-old suffered internal bleeding and has been moved to the ICU for close medical supervision.

Shreyas Iyer in ICU After Rib Injury

Shreyas Iyer was injured while fielding during the third ODI in Sydney on October 25, 2025. The incident occurred when he ran backward from point to take a brilliant catch, dismissing Alex Carey. However, he landed awkwardly on his left side, immediately clutching his ribs in pain.

After initial on-field assessment, Iyer was taken to a local hospital for scans, which revealed a laceration injury to his spleen and internal bleeding. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, decided to admit him to the ICU as a precautionary measure.

A statement from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed:

“Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress.”

BCCI Confirms Internal Bleeding and Precautionary Hospitalisation

According to BCCI officials, Iyer’s condition is stable, but his admission was necessary due to signs of internal bleeding.

“It’s a freak injury, and the medical team advised him to be admitted again as there was bleeding in his rib cage. We expect him to recover later this week,” a BCCI official said.

Iyer did not return to the field after the incident and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite his absence, India went on to win the match comfortably, chasing down 237 runs with Rohit Sharma (121)* and Virat Kohli (74)* guiding the side home.

Persistent Injury Concerns Continue to Haunt Iyer

Shreyas Iyer’s career has been repeatedly hampered by injuries over the past few years. He had recently taken a break from red-ball cricket due to recurring stiffness and back fatigue issues. Earlier this year, he missed part of the Test series against England after aggravating a lower back injury.

The situation escalated when, despite being cleared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Iyer opted out of a Ranji Trophy fixture citing discomfort—leading to the BCCI terminating his central contract.

Iyer’s Recent Form Before the Setback

Before the injury, Iyer had shown glimpses of form on the Australia tour, scoring 68 runs in Adelaide after a modest start in Perth. His return to the ODI setup was seen as an opportunity to reestablish himself in India’s middle order ahead of next year’s major tournaments.

With his latest setback, Iyer faces another uncertain recovery timeline. For now, the focus remains on his health as the medical team continues to monitor his condition closely in Sydney.