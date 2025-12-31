Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Why Has BCCI Delayed His Return Ahead Of NZ ODIs?

India’s preparations for the New Zealand ODI series have taken a hit with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer failing to receive Return to Play clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence. The decision, taken just days before squad finalisation, underlines how seriously Indian cricket is now treating long-term fitness and workload management.

Why Shreyas Iyer’s Clearance Was Denied

According to reports, Iyer was scheduled to check out of the CoE on December 30. However, medical assessments extended his stay by at least another week. While the right-hander has been batting without discomfort, his physical benchmarks remain below international standards.

The core concern is not skill but strength. Iyer lost close to six kilograms following the abdominal injury he sustained earlier this year. Although he has regained some weight, medical experts believe the loss of muscle mass has impacted his overall power, agility, and endurance.

BCCI’s Cautious Approach Explained

A senior BCCI official confirmed that batting ability was never in question. The focus is now on restoring optimal strength levels before exposing Iyer to competitive cricket. With India’s packed white-ball calendar, the medical team is unwilling to risk a relapse by rushing his return.

This cautious stance reflects a broader shift within the BCCI. Recent years have seen recurring injury setbacks derail key players. The Centre of Excellence has been tasked with ensuring that clearance is based on data, not timelines.

Impact on New Zealand ODI Series Plans

The delay almost certainly rules Iyer out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled for January 11, 14, and 18. Team management and selectors are expected to be briefed before the final squad is announced, but the window is narrowing rapidly.

India’s middle order, already under transition, now faces another reshuffle. Iyer’s absence leaves a gap not just in batting stability but also leadership, given his role as ODI vice-captain.

Domestic Cricket Comeback Also Hit

Iyer was earlier set to feature in Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on January 3 and 6. That plan has also been shelved. As things stand, clearance is likely only around January 9, making his participation possible only during the knockout stages of the domestic tournament.

This limited game time raises further questions about match readiness, especially with the international season intensifying soon after.