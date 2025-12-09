Shreyas Iyer’s road to recovery has entered its most decisive phase as the Indian middle-order mainstay approaches a critical ultrasound scan in mid-December. This assessment will determine when he can begin a structured rehabilitation program at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. For an Indian side already reshaping its ODI blueprint ahead of a busy 2026 season, the outcome of this scan carries immense significance.

Injury Timeline and Early Recovery Progress

Iyer has been out of action since the third ODI in Sydney against Australia, where a severe impact blow to his left lower rib cage resulted in internal bleeding and a laceration to his spleen. The injury required urgent medical attention and immediately ruled him out of competitive cricket for an extended period.

Initial scans revealed the seriousness of the situation, prompting the BCCI to keep him under close medical supervision in Sydney before discharging him once stable. Since returning to India, Iyer has shown steady signs of improvement. A recent USG scan conducted near his residence was reviewed by sports medicine expert Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who confirmed encouraging progress. This allowed Iyer to resume daily movements and basic isometric routines, but cricket-specific training remains on hold until he is fully cleared.

Mid-December Scan to Finalise Rehab Plan

The upcoming ultrasound scan will offer clarity on the internal healing of the spleen and surrounding tissues. Based on the results, specialists will create a detailed rehab plan that outlines his transition from light conditioning to full-scale cricket training. Only after medical clearance will Iyer be permitted to rejoin practice sessions at the COE.

The BCCI’s medical team is cautious, prioritizing long-term recovery over immediate return. Given the nature of his injury, full internal healing is non-negotiable. The scan, therefore, is expected to decide not just the start of his rehab but also the earliest realistic timeline for his return to Team India.

India’s Middle-Order Puzzle Without Iyer

Iyer has been a pillar of India’s ODI middle order over the past few years. His contributions in the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph and the 2023 World Cup final run underline his value as a dependable run-getter in pressure situations. His absence has forced India to experiment, most notably promoting Ruturaj Gaikwad to No. 4. Gaikwad repaid the faith with a maiden ODI hundred in Raipur, but the team management continues to view Iyer as a long-term asset in this position.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel recently shared a positive update from the dressing room, revealing that Iyer has already begun early-stage rehab and is progressing well. Even so, selection for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand remains unlikely, with the focus firmly set on achieving full fitness rather than rushing him back.