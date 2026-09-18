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Shreyas Iyer lauds 'Flawless' Abhishek Sharma after India completes 3-0 series sweep vs Afghanistan

India captain Shreyas Iyer lauded young opener Abhishek Sharma’s sensational 108, helping the side get a 127-run win over Afghanistan and complete a 3-0 series sweep, calling it a ‘flawless’ effort on a challenging pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 07:16 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer lauds 'Flawless' Abhishek Sharma after India completes 3-0 series sweep vs Afghanistan
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Shreyas Iyer lauds 'Flawless' Abhishek Sharma after India completes 3-0 series sweep vs Afghanistan
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