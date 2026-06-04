Why Shreyas Iyer may not become India's T20I captain despite being frontrunner: Report

India could be on the verge of a significant leadership transition in the shortest format of the game, with Suryakumar Yadav's tenure as T20I captain widely expected to come to an end. As per a report by Sportstak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is strongly considering handing the T20I captaincy to Shreyas Iyer ahead of the upcoming tour to Ireland and England, which gets underway on June 26.

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Era Nearing Its End

Suryakumar had inherited the captaincy from Rohit Sharma following India's memorable 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and notably secured the role over Hardik Pandya, who had long been regarded as the natural successor having captained the national side on multiple occasions in Rohit's absence. While Suryakumar discharged his duties as skipper with commendable composure, a prolonged lean patch with the bat spanning nearly 18 months has gradually eroded the confidence of both the selectors and team management in his continued leadership.

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Shreyas Iyer Emerges as Front-Runner

Iyer has been widely regarded as the most obvious candidate to step into that role. Despite last representing India in T20Is as far back as December 2023, his credentials as a leader have been reinforced repeatedly at the franchise level.

He guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and recently led Punjab Kings to the final in 2025, cementing his reputation as one of the sharpest tactical minds in the domestic circuit.

Gautam Gambhir's Reservations Could Delay Decision

However, the decision is not as clear-cut as it may appear. India head coach Gautam Gambhir is understood to have reservations about endorsing Iyer for the position. The two share history from their time together at KKR in 2024, where Gambhir served as mentor. That association was not without friction; Iyer had publicly expressed feeling undervalued despite delivering the franchise a championship.

Gambhir will be consulted before any final decision is made, though sources suggest that even his input may only delay the process rather than alter its outcome.

Sanju Samson Remains Gambhir's Preferred Candidate

The head coach's preferred choice is reportedly wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, whose performances at the T20 World Cup earlier this year were nothing short of extraordinary. Entering the tournament in the second half, Samson amassed 321 runs across just five innings, averaging 80.25 at a staggering strike rate of 199.37, with three back-to-back half-centuries in the knockout rounds including the final itself.

However, the selection committee remains uncertain about whether Samson, or indeed Ishan Kishan, can sustain the level of consistency required to be a permanent fixture in the T20 setup over the long haul.

Tilak Varma: The Dark Horse in the Race

The third name in contention is Tilak Varma, who has emerged as a genuine dark horse backed by a section of the selection panel.

His youth is considered a strategic asset given that selectors are looking for a captain capable of leading India through the next two T20 World Cup cycles. Reflecting that intent, Tilak has been appointed captain for India A's upcoming series in Sri Lanka, effectively serving as an audition for the senior role.

"Tilak has been made captain for the A series in Sri Lanka to check out his captaincy credentials," a BCCI source confirmed to a news agency.

Deputy Captaincy Options Also Under Discussion

Should Iyer ultimately be appointed, either Tilak or Ishan Kishan is expected to serve as his deputy. Separately, the BCCI must also announce the squad for the Asian Games, where India will field a full-strength side in defense of the gold medal won in 2022.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set for T20I Opportunity

One notable inclusion expected in the T20 setup is teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose recent batting exploits have made him impossible to overlook. With India already possessing a well-stocked top order featuring Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Sooryavanshi is anticipated to feature in at least a couple of the seven T20Is scheduled across the Ireland and England leg of the tour.

India's Captaincy Search Turns Into Three-Way Battle

What seemed like a straightforward succession story has evolved into a three-cornered contest, with Iyer, Tilak and Samson each enjoying backing from different quarters. India's search for its next T20I captain is shaping up to be far more layered than simply finding a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav, with multiple stakeholders weighing leadership credentials, long-term planning and team balance before a final call is made.