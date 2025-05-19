Shreyas Iyer Makes IPL History, Becomes First Punjab Kings Captain In 11 Years To...

In a landmark moment during IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer carved his name into the record books by becoming the first captain to lead three different franchises into the Indian Premier League playoffs. His latest heroics saw Punjab Kings (PBKS) finally break an 11-year drought and secure a coveted spot in the playoffs, igniting hope and excitement among fans and cricket pundits alike.

Shreyas Iyer’s Transformational Leadership Powers Punjab Kings to Playoffs

The Punjab Kings' journey in IPL 2025 has been nothing short of remarkable, largely due to Shreyas Iyer’s exceptional captaincy and influential batting. After an extended wait since their last playoff appearance in 2014 — when they finished as runners-up — PBKS ended their long wait on Sunday, May 18, thanks to a pivotal win against Rajasthan Royals and a concurrent loss by Delhi Capitals to Gujarat Titans.

Iyer’s leadership has been transformative for Punjab Kings, as he masterfully marshals his troops with a blend of tactical acumen and inspiring selflessness. Notably, in the qualifying match against Rajasthan Royals, Iyer opted to put team objectives above personal milestones, underscoring his team-first mentality that has been critical in PBKS’s resurgence this season.

Shreyas Iyer’s Historic Triple Playoff Feat: A Timeline of Success

Iyer’s IPL captaincy journey is a saga of turning around struggling teams and inspiring them to new heights:

Delhi Capitals (2020): Iyer’s captaincy debut was marked by a stunning turnaround of the Delhi Capitals franchise, which had been struggling to qualify for the playoffs. Under his stewardship, DC reached their maiden IPL final in 2020, setting the stage for future success.

Kolkata Knight Riders (2024): Transitioning to KKR, Iyer led the franchise to their third IPL title in 2024, ending a decade-long title drought. His ability to inspire and manage a championship-winning team cemented his reputation as one of the IPL’s most effective leaders.

Punjab Kings (2025): Purchased for a hefty INR 26.75 crore in the mega auction, Iyer took over the reins at PBKS and swiftly led them into the playoffs — a feat unseen for the team in over a decade. His current captaincy record boasts 8 wins from 12 matches with PBKS, reflecting a winning rate of 66.7% this season.

Tactical Brilliance: The Ponting-Iyer Partnership

A significant factor behind Punjab Kings' success this season has been the revival brought by head coach Ricky Ponting. The Ponting-Iyer duo, rekindling a successful partnership forged at Delhi Capitals, has translated into tactical brilliance and disciplined team management.

Punjab’s emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals, characterized by Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh’s aggressive middle-order batting and Harpreet Brar’s match-winning bowling figures of 3/22, highlighted their balanced team effort. Sitting third in the points table with 17 points, PBKS are now eyeing a top-two finish to gain an advantageous spot heading into the knockout stages.

IPL Captaincy Records: Shreyas Iyer Sets New Benchmark

Across 71 IPL captaincy matches, Shreyas Iyer boasts 40 victories, a striking 56.35% win rate. His leadership style combines calm strategic thinking with an aggressive approach on the field, a combination that has repeatedly paid dividends.

By becoming the first captain to lead three franchises to the playoffs, Iyer joins a rarefied group of IPL legends like Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Steven Smith, and Ajinkya Rahane — the only other players to have captained three different IPL teams.

What This Means for Punjab Kings and IPL 2025

Punjab Kings’ playoff qualification is not just a milestone but a statement of intent. The team’s blend of youth and experience, guided by Iyer’s leadership, signals they are a serious contender for the IPL 2025 title. Fans will watch eagerly to see if PBKS can build on this momentum and challenge the dominant sides in the coming knockout rounds.

For Shreyas Iyer, the journey is far from over. His unique ability to galvanize teams and deliver consistent results cements his status as one of the IPL’s all-time great captains and a beacon of inspiration for aspiring leaders.