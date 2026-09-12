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Shreyas Iyer on Jasprit Bumrah’s return: 'He wants to come, perform for India and win championships'

Shreyas Iyer said Jasprit Bumrah is eager to return from injury, regain match sharpness and deliver for India. The India skipper added that Bumrah’s focus is on performing for the team and helping them win championships.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 07:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer on Jasprit Bumrah’s return: 'He wants to come, perform for India and win championships'
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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