Shreyas Iyer Reflects On His Journey From BCCI Contract Snub To Champions Trophy Glory

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer opened up about his remarkable comeback to international cricket this year, following his omission from the BCCI Central Contract list last year. Iyer credited his disciplined approach in domestic cricket for helping him regain form and confidence.

Iyer played a key role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, including two fifties and a best score of 79. He was honoured with a memento at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai for his contributions to India’s second successive white-ball title in under a year, following the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The Road Back

Reflecting on his journey from being left out of the central contract list to lifting the Champions Trophy, Iyer described it as a “rollercoaster ride”. He recalled times when things felt “in shambles and helter-skelter” but emphasised the importance of setting a routine and maintaining discipline.

“I went back to Mumbai, played the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, performing consistently in all tournaments. These performances helped boost my momentum and confidence heading into the CT. Then, I was lucky to play ODIs against England, scoring 181 runs in three matches with two fifties at an average of over 60 and a strike rate above 123,” Iyer said.

Philosophy on Pressure Situations

Iyer highlighted his approach to ODI cricket, saying he enjoys playing under pressure. “During the Champions Trophy, I had to play ball-to-ball at the start, then take calculated risks against the bowlers. In Dubai, we considered 250-300 a winnable total. My role was to get the team to that score and trust our bowlers to defend or chase as needed,” he recalled.

He also addressed criticism over the past two years about his perceived weakness against short-pitched deliveries. Iyer said the hard work he put in was evident during his comeback, as he confidently dispatched bouncers from bowlers like Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

“Over the last two years, people said I couldn’t play a certain shot. I wanted to prove them wrong, challenge myself, and gain confidence through practice. The more you practice against tough bowlers, the more confident you become,” he explained.

Looking Ahead

Iyer will now feature in India’s three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. In his previous three ODIs in Australia, he scored 59 runs in three innings at an average of 19.66, with a best score of 38. This year, across eight ODIs, Iyer has amassed 424 runs in eight innings at an average of 53.00 with a strike rate of 93.59, including four fifties and a top score of 79, making him one of India’s most reliable middle-order batters in white-ball cricket.