Shreyas Iyer Returns For Duleep Trophy 2025: Big Boost For West Zone Ahead Of Domestic Season Opener

In a significant boost for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025, Shreyas Iyer has confirmed his availability for West Zone, signaling a potential return to red-ball cricket. The tournament, which kicks off on August 28, marks the official start of the 2025–26 Indian domestic season and will feature a host of familiar faces vying to impress selectors ahead of a packed cricketing calendar.

Joining Iyer in the West Zone camp are Mumbai stalwarts Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dubey, both of whom have also conveyed their readiness to participate. Their inclusion, alongside pacer Tushar Deshpande, was confirmed by a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

“Iyer has informed us that he is available to play in the Duleep Trophy. Other players like Sarfaraz, Shivam Dubey and Tushar Deshpande have confirmed their availability,” the source told The Indian Express.

Iyer Eyes Test Comeback with Red-Ball Focus

The announcement comes at a crucial juncture in Shreyas Iyer’s career. Having played 14 Tests for India, with one century and five fifties, Iyer has not featured in the format since February 2024 during the England series. Despite his absence in red-ball cricket, Iyer remained an integral figure in India's limited-overs setup, playing a pivotal role in the team’s triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Dubai earlier this year.

Domestically, Iyer led the Punjab Kings to the final of IPL 2025, narrowly losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore. His leadership credentials and middle-order prowess remain strong, but a red-ball return via the Duleep Trophy could reignite his Test aspirations, especially with India's home Test season looming.

Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dubey Strengthen West Zone Squad

Joining Iyer is Sarfaraz Khan, a name synonymous with domestic consistency. Despite his heavy run-scoring exploits over recent seasons, Sarfaraz is still in the hunt for regular India selection. His participation in the Duleep Trophy provides another platform to stake his claim.

All-rounder Shivam Dubey, who has evolved as a T20 specialist, is also eager to showcase his adaptability in the longer format. With his big-hitting ability and useful medium pace, Dubey adds balance to any playing XI and will be one to watch in this red-ball outing.

Key Players Rested, Opportunity for Fringe Stars

Notably, the West Zone selectors are likely to rest marquee names like Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, both of whom are currently involved in India’s ongoing five-Test tour of England. With the current crop of national players having spent nearly four months overseas, the selection committee is expected to give them a breather before the Ranji Trophy season kicks off in October.

A similar approach has been adopted by South Zone, who recently named Tilak Varma as captain but opted against picking KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj—all of whom are under workload management directives.

Domestic Season 2025–26: A Packed Calendar

The Duleep Trophy 2025 serves as the curtain-raiser to what promises to be a hectic domestic season, running until April 3, 2026, and culminating with the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy.

The Ranji Trophy 2025–26 is scheduled to commence from October 15, with Phase 1 (Elite Group) matches running till November 19. Phase 2 will resume on January 22 and wrap up by February 1, ensuring a robust window for player performances to be monitored ahead of the next international cycle.