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Shreyas Iyer reveals what makes Gautam Gambhir so dangerous: 'Know how his mind works'

India captain Shreyas Iyer said he hopes his strong working relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir will drive clear communication and an aggressive approach in the shortest format in the coming times.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer reveals what makes Gautam Gambhir so dangerous: 'Know how his mind works'
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Shreyas Iyer reveals what makes Gautam Gambhir so dangerous: 'Know how his mind works'
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